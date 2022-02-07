Established in 1938 as a family run company, Elsewedy Electric now has over 14,000 employees and a presence in more than a dozen African countries. Ahmed El Sewedy, President and CEO speaks about the company, “It's nice that in our business, when you do something, a lot of people benefit from what you're doing. And you see this in a big development, you see people are benefiting and people have bettered living. I think the main purpose of our business is mainly for all people to have better living, to have better future.”

The company involves itself in massive energy projects across the continent. El Sewedy speaks about the ones he is most proud of, “There's a lot of projects we are proud of. I'm very proud of the projects of Tanzania. Especially that this push in Tanzania will make big difference of the country. And it's a big dream for all Tanzanians and a big dream also for Egyptians and for Africans. Because it's from Africa to Africa. The same thing, electricity, which will be generated, will help a lot in the industrialisation of Tanzania, which is a great thing. And this is really our main hope, how each project will do make a big difference in the lives of the people.”

Helping El Sewedy realise the company’s ambitions is Vice President Wael Hamdy Daoud who heads up the engineering and construction business. He says he relishes the opportunities that come with working for a pan-African business, “Africa has been always underdeveloped. So, the opportunities are tremendous. In every sector, you will find that there are lots of needs, and needs creates the business opportunities.”

Both El Sewedy and Daoud are passionate about creating a more connected continent. El Sewedy tells CNN, “A more connected Africa, things will be much better. And people can travel from place to another and giving and transferring technologies all around and helping each other. Of course, you can see what happened European Union, the same lot of other places. By connecting countries it's really make big difference in the living of people.”

This month’s programme also visits Ghana for a meeting of the Africa Economic Zones Organization, in Nigeria the Group Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance talks the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and in South Africa Giokos explores South Africa’s wine industry.

