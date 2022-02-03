Innovative solutions to be introduced across well-being, insurance, education, and utilities

Stockholm, Sweden : CME, the multinational technology firm, has announced the official opening of a new office in Sweden. Located in Stockholm, the new office affirms the company's commitment to growth in Europe, and comes at a time when CME’s Scandinavian business continues to experience healthy growth. The expansion aims to strengthen CME's footprint in the Nordic region and offer proximity to Sweden’s corporates, startups and innovation hubs.

A dedicated team at the Stockholm office will leverage and capitalize on the strong support from CME global teams who have been creating industry leading technology solutions across different industries and disciplines over the last 40 years. CME will also introduce its innovative health engagement solution, INGO Health – a comprehensive well-being platform that enables companies and organizations to make the most out of their wellness strategies and establish a sustainable behavioral change towards healthier lifestyles.

Richard Karam, General Manager at CME Sweden said: “Continuing our international expansion is key to servicing the needs of our clients, and having a foothold in Stockholm puts us in a better position to support market participants in Europe. Sweden is a key international hub for digital transformation, and our office here will enable us to deliver our ever-expanding range of solutions to our growing key client segments in Scandinavia.”

CME is currently witnessing growth in the areas of customer experience, process automation, data management, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things. The new phase of its expansion in Europe will support organizations and businesses in the Nordic countries achieve their digital transformation goals at every stage of the digital value chain from strategy to technology and operations.

Carl Larsson, Business Developer at CME said: “As game-changing technologies disrupt more and more industries every day, 2022 is an exciting time for CME in Europe. The Nordic region is central to the company’s growth plans, and we are excited to be able to bring our expertise and products here to support our Scandinavian clients with an agile digital-first mindset which drives innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.”

CME has worked with a broad range of organizations, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, with 20% of clients having more than USD1 billion of revenue. With the official office opening in Stockholm, CME now has offices in seven countries: Argentina, China, India, Lebanon, Sweden, UAE, and USA.

About CME

CME is known for their premium world-class services and solutions, leveraging advanced designs and cutting-edge technologies. The company has helped over 100 clients worldwide, including top US Fortune 500 companies, to become and remain leaders in their fields. CME’s teams of highly skilled engineers, creative thinkers, and industry-specific experts from seven locations across the globe have delivered more than 250 innovative projects. To date, they have also served over 80 million users and contributed to eight US Patents.

For more info, visit: https://www.gotocme.com

