Doha, Qatar : City Centre Rotana Doha, one of the leading contemporary 5-star hotels in the heart of the city, unveils membership packages at the Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Club that will allow members to enjoy modern facilities and expertise of experienced personal trainers at an affordable rates.

The well-equipped club in the heart of West Bay is offering guests an opportunity to enjoy a variety of membership options and work out under the guidance of attentive staff skilled in the areas of fitness and strength.

Individuals or couples can sign up for a short- or long-term membership from just QAR 500 per month and have access to the centrally located club which boasts a five-star fitness and wellness experience with its cardiovascular and weight training equipment and floor to ceiling views of West Bay and the Corniche.

After their training, guests can enjoy a plunge into temperature regulated outdoor pool overlooking West Bay and access other facilities as well as enjoy variety of benefits reserved for the members of Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Club.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022