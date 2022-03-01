City Centre Almaza hosted the opening of the Almaza Recruitment and Training Centre (ARTC) under the auspices of Her Excellency Dr. Nevine El Kabbaj, the Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity

The centre, now open to the Egyptian community, provides training programmes for those seeking a job in retail and hospitality

Cairo, Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, hosted the opening ceremony of the Almaza Recruitment and Training Centre (ARTC) at City Centre Almaza under the auspices of the Egyptian Minister of Solidarity, Her Excellency Dr. Nevine El Kabbaj, on February 28, 2022. The centre, which is accessible to all, provides the Egyptian community with a range of vocational programmes that look to train those seeking a job in the retail and hospitality sectors. Funded by Majid Al Futtaim, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) of the Swiss Confederation, the ARTC is run by Education for Employment–Egypt (EFE), under the consultancy of People 1st International.

The opening ceremony was also attended by key governmental figures and businessmen, including Dr. Mohamed Megahed, Deputy Minister of Education for Technical Education and Mr. Ahmed Kamal, Head of the Investment Zones Department at GAFI. Also among the attendees were Majid Al Futtaim's partners, as well as members of their leadership team and media personnel.

The ARTC has also successfully partnered with Helm Foundation to guarantee equal opportunities for all and to ensure that the centre is accessible to everyone. The centre is committed to hiring and training inclusively, and maintaining a physically and socially accessible facility.

Diaa Yehia, Country Head at Majid Al Futtaim Properties Egypt, stated: “We're thrilled to be celebrating the opening of this centre today with our esteemed guests and partners under the auspices of Her Excellency Dr. Nevine El Kabbaj, the Minister of Social Solidarity. This opening is not solely a milestone for City Centre Almaza, but also for Egypt's retail and hospitality industries."

Yehia added, "With the undeniable impact of these two sectors on the country's economy, and keeping Egypt's Vision 2030 objectives in mind, the ARTC looks beyond training our staff at Majid Al Futtaim. The opening of the centre aims to better serve the Egyptian public by helping both employers and employees identify, explore and take on new opportunities with an advanced set of skills. This would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our partners who helped see the success of this centre through."

The opening ceremony also hosted a panel discussion between Affaf Nassar, Sustainability Executive at Majid Al Futtaim Properties Egypt, Dr. Heike Harmgart, Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region at the EBRD, Dr. Valérie Liechti, Head of the International Cooperation Office at the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt, Nora Abou El Seoud, CEO of EFE-Egypt, Ramez Amasis Maher, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Helm and Jane Rexworthy, Executive Director at People 1st International.

Nora Abou El Seoud, Chief Executive Officer at Education For Employment-Egypt, added: “As a market-driven organization, the establishment of the ARTC, with the exceptional effort of our valued partners, will enable us to continue helping employers find distinct talent, while also providing trainings and services within these sectors at international standards, right here in Egypt. The trainings will drive the new generation of employees to achieve a successful and fulfilling future, helping them contribute to the advancement of their country's economy and community. We look forward to seeing ARTC’s participants become leaders of the retail and hospitality industries.”

The centre is now open at City Centre Almaza, offering a range of courses within retail and hospitality such as Retail Works, Coaching for Success, Café Culture, Casual Dining and more. The centre aims to support organizations in training and recruiting potential and existing employees, providing them with vocational trainings and job placement opportunities to help them advance within their careers.

For information, please visit www.citycentrealmaza.com or www.efeegypt.org.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Menna Anis

E: menna.anis@ogilvy.com

Nada Daoud

E: nada.daoud@ogilvy.com

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and five mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 350 outlets and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to the consumer finance company 'Najm', and a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://medium.com/@Majid.AlFuttaim

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022