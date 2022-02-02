PHOTO
- CITC continues its drive to raise service levels across the Kingdom’s telecoms sector
RIYADH: – The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), the Kingdom’s ‘fifth generation’ digital regulator, has announced that Mobily has won the Best User Experience Award for 2021.
The award is granted on an annual basis to one of the Kingdom’s telecoms operators as a means of encouraging competition and raising levels of customer service.
Speaking at the global technology conference LEAP22, which is taking place in Riyadh from 1 to 3 February, H.E. Dr. Muhammad bin Saud Al-Tamimi, Governor of the CITC, underlined the importance of the award: “Through this award CITC aims to improve the quality of users’ experience and encourage service providers to innovate in their pursuit of market share. Publishing the results of our best-practice assessment also raises transparency in the market, enabling investors and other interested parties to make more accurate assessments of industry participants.”
The award is granted according to a wide range of criteria, including a user satisfaction index, the willingness of users to recommend service providers to relatives and friends and an assessment of the processes involved with obtaining services.
CITC’s mission to raise service levels in the telecoms industry is part of the broader mandate to promote high-quality, equitable communications, resulting in the regulators accreditation as a ‘fifth generation’ (G5) regulator by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in June 2021.
