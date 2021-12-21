Circuit X, Abu Dhabi’s much-loved adventure park, launched its second season of X Camp: Operation Green Earth. Back by popular demand, X Camp provides an active and educational program inspired by the vision of a greener, richer, and sustainable future.

The camp runs from 12-30 December and children can enrol to experience adventure like never before, for five days of endless fun while enjoying the cool December weather.

Set in nature, Operation Green Earth will treat children to a fun exploratory journey that aims to heighten their awareness on the importance of protecting earth, providing hands-on learning activities, and guided nature walks, in addition to Circuit X’s promise to provide adrenaline-packed activities across all the four parks with its amazing coaches. X Camp Operation Green Earth will combine elements of science, geography, nature, character building, intertwined with climbing, ziplining, biking, skateboarding and much more!

The educational winter camp brings coaches and children together to explore through games and activities the values of protecting animals, plants and wildlife, as well as sustainable practices and knowledge on renewable energy, preserving water, recycling, and planting. Kids will be on a journey to discover the different aspects of science, geography and nature through sensory exploration and by using their imagination, while having lots of fun!

TIMINGS:

Sunday - Thursday

08:30am - 2:00pm

Suitable for age group: 6 years to 14 years.

Prices start at AED240 per Day.

Located in Hudayriyat Mar Vista and commissioned by Modon Properties, Circuit X offers daily passes to the camp as well as a weekly camp pass for the little explorers. Siblings get a discounted price to take a break and enjoy the winter holidays.

While the little ones are off exploring nature under the watchful eye of the team, parents can enjoy Circuit X’s adventure park - climbing to new heights or zipping through the air at the High Ropes Park, or even lounging on the newly opened beachside. There’s fun for everyone at Circuit X!

You can make reservations for the Winter Camp directly at Circuit X through the online registration here: Winter Camp

For more information, please visit www.circuitxuae.com or follow us on Instagram.

About Circuit X:

The new Circuit X outdoor adventure park in Abu Dhabi, operated by Tamana Adventures LLC, offers a full range of fun and challenging experiences for people of all ages. Located at Hudayriyat’s latest leisure and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi, the new seaside sports and lifestyle destination on Hudayriyat Island, Circuit X is spread across 15,000 square metres and is home to four separate parks that offer exciting activities for all fitness levels: the BMX Park, High Ropes Park, Skate Park, and Splash & Climb Park.

About Tamana Adventures:

Tamana Adventures was established in Abu Dhabi in 2019 as a developer and operator of adventure concepts. Its foundations are rooted in the creation and development of Aventura Parks in Dubai, its partnership with Aventura Amazonia of Spain, and network of top designers and builders in Europe. Tamana’s team brings a wealth of experience in the establishment and management of adventure and leisure parks, starting from concept development to operations, including design and delivery. Tamana’s core mission is making authentic adventures accessible to all.

About Modon Properties:

Modon Properties was established in January 2018 as a real estate development company, mandated by the Government of Abu Dhabi to develop integrated tourism destinations and sustainable residential communities. The company works in line with the goals of Abu Dhabi’s Future Plan, supporting the Emirate’s economic success and keeping pace with its future growth. Through developing multi-use strategic projects and communities, Modon aims to offer citizens, residents, and visitors with an optimal experience of the UAE. Modon promotes the growth of the national economy and helps to establish Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for business and entertainment.

About Hudayriyat Mar Vista

Located on Hudayriyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports and camping destination. It includes ten distinct offerings such as Bab Al Nojoum, the emirate’s first urban camping site, Marsana, a vibrant waterfront promenade with a variety of F&B retail outlets, 321 Sports, Circuit X, OCR Park for adventure seekers, Hudayriyat Courts, a cycling track, Bike Park for sports enthusiasts, Heritage Trail for nature lovers and Hudayriyat Beach. In partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Hudayriyat Mar Vista was developed by Modon Properties (Modon).

For more information, please visit: www.hudayriyatisland.ae/

