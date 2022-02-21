Award is part of Cigna’s commitment to work closely with brokers to serve its clients

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cigna Insurance Middle East [CIME], a leading health services company, has announced the winners of its 3rd Middle East Brokers Awards. The annual event recognizes and rewards the distinguished efforts of brokers who play a crucial role in driving the insurance sector in the region by demonstrating leadership through innovation and helping Cigna in serving its clients more efficiently.

This year’s awards included a record number of 65 local and international brokerage firms who were evaluated across various categories for their performance in 2021. The shortlisted brokers were assessed for the impact, business growth, SME-focused services, individual offerings, retention rates and more.

Among the winners were Nasco Emirates in the SME Broker of the Year category, Marsh in the Corporate Broker of the Year, Associated Insurance Consultants in the Corporate Rising Star, Howden Insurance Brokers in the SME Rising Star, Lifecare International in the Corporate Newcomer, Holborn Assets in the SME Newcomer, Pacific Prime in Individual Broker of the Year, Insurancemarket.ae [AFIA] in the Individual Broker Rising Star category.

In the Retention Broker of the Year category, AON Middle East won the award for SMEs, while Willis and Marsh took the honors in the Corporate sector. Marsh also won the coveted Cigna’s Partner of the Year award, while NASCO and Beneple won the award in the SmartCare Broker of the Year category for its contribution in driving sales with the new, innovative solution from Cigna.

In her comments, Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer, Cigna Insurance Middle East and Africa, said: “The Cigna Middle East Brokers Awards aims to appreciate and recognize the brokers for their expertise, hard work, innovation and commitment to making healthcare accessible to all. The Awards is part of Cigna’s commitment to offer the most efficient service to its clients in collaboration with the brokers. For the third consecutive year, we are pleased to recognize and thank the regional broker community for their invaluable contribution towards the sector and adding significant value to the insurance process by generating new business and growing the existing business for the period under review. At Cigna, we remain committed to our partnerships with the brokers, and look forward to continuing to innovate together for the benefit for our clients and health insurance sector, as it continues to evolve.”

