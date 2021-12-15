PHOTO
Abu Dhabi : MAKTABA, the library management section of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is bringing back its popular MAKTABA Winter Camp this month. The programme, which will take place from 18 to 25 December at MAKTABA branches across Abu Dhabi, features a packed schedule of entertaining and educational activities tailored for children ages 7 to 12. The Camp will help children enjoy a productive winter vacation, unleashing their creativity as well as honing their reading, writing and artistic skills.
Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, Library Management Department Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “A core aspect of MAKTABA’s strategy is to organise effective programmes and activities to inspire children to acquire knowledge and learn new skills. Our annual Winter Camp is hugely popular and its return this year is very welcome. We look forward to seeing the roster of fun and educational workshops and activities enhance participants’ intellectual capabilities and spur their creative potential.”
Several of the Winter Camp workshops focus on the importance of reading in different cultures. The ‘Hakawati’ workshop involves tales and lessons related to cultural heritage, whereas the ‘Meet the Author’ workshop features a story inspired by folklore from the Asir region in southern Saudi Arabia. ‘Rebuild Your Reading Habit’ will present simple steps that help little ones form long-term reading habits.
MAKTABA Winter Camp also includes sessions which encourage children to use their creative and artistic skills. Participants can learn how to make candles, craft ‘alien characters’ using wool balls in the ‘Alien Creation’ workshop, and make a unique artistic creation using cotton and watercolours in the ‘Butterfly Painting’ workshop. The ‘Zine Workshop’ will teach little ones how to make a self-produced publication that consists of drawings, writings, collages, photos or clipart.
In an SMS and email-dominated world, the ‘Letters’ workshop will explore the differences between paper and electronic correspondence, teaching them how to write and decorate physical letters, as well as how to mail them. ‘Brush Lettering’ will help children practice their brush control to create various letters and shapes, while the ‘Bookmark Making’ workshop will see participants make customised bookmarks to take home.
All MAKTABA Winter Camp programmes will start at 4pm each day (except Friday) and will be held at the MAKTABA branches of Al Wathba Library, Al Bahia Library, Khalifa Park Library, Al Marfa Library and Zayed Central Library.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Mary Khamasmieh
Weber Shandwick
E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com
Maher Al Bash
Weber Shandwick
E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com
Sara Abuhassira
Weber Shandwick
E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.