PHOTO
Manama, Bahrain:- The Central Bank of Bahrain (“the CBB”) issued today amendments to the CBB Rulebook Volume 5 (Type 3: Financing Companies), to primarily add within its scope new and innovative business models for financing of consumer products, as part of short-term financing activities to keep pace with developments in the business environment and consumer needs for financial services.
These amendments will facilitate the entry of new companies into the market in this field such as online platforms that provide short-term financing "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL).
The changes made to the CBB Rulebook provide the following key amendments for this category of financing companies:
- Reducing the restrictions on the ownership percentage of Controllers;
- Suitable management structure to meet technology-based business models;
- A capital based on the nature, scale and size of operations. Minimum capital of BD5 million is not applicable to them as is the case for the current financing companies.
Mrs. Shireen A.Karim Al Sayed, Director – Regulatory Policy Unit, said: “I am pleased to announce the amendments to the CBB Rulebook to cover within its scope innovative business models using digital technology and platforms to provide small value consumer loans especially for medium and small enterprises and individuals. Consumers and small businesses are expected to benefit from such new business models”.
These amendments are part of a series of amendments made recently by the CBB to the CBB Regulatory Framework and regulations governing licensed financial services to keep pace with the developments in the industry, especially in the field of financial technology (Fintech).
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.