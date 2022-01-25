Committed towards inspiring change for a better, more sustainable tomorrow Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts is delighted to launch a new philanthropic initiative for 2022, Dollar-A-Day. An extension of the luxury hospitality brand’s existing Cenizaro Cares programme, the new initiative is dedicated to enhancing the welfare of those in need within communities local to the resorts. Spanning the globe, the portfolio boasts properties in some of the world’s most captivating destinations, from Marrakech to the Maldives, and Cenizaro is committed to ensuring each of the destinations thrive for the generations of residents and travellers to come.

Under the leadership of Alexys Tjhia, Director of Corporate Responsibility, the Dollar-A-Day initiative, encourages guests to make a positive impact on the destinations they visit, through donating one dollar per day of stay. These donations will go towards supporting local beneficiaries, and ultimately enrich the lives of underprivileged children and families from within the communities Cenizaro Hotels & Resorts serve and operate. What’s more, the resorts will match* all donations dollar-for-dollar to help further drive the charitable community projects. The donation will be automatically included within the bill upon checkout, and all guests will have the option to opt-out or increase the overall donation on departure.

Ensuring the brand makes a difference where it matters most, Cenizaro tasked each property to choose a beneficiary that resonates with the team on site and in turn, the local community. For instance, in Morocco, thousands of children are abandoned each year, and to combat this devastating reality, the village of Dar Bouidar was born in 2015. Those visiting La Maison Arabe, in Marrakech, can donate to The Dar Bouidar Children’s village which provides abandoned children with a safe home, community and an education, and is currently home to 120 children, with additional villages in the pipeline.

Whilst guests of The Residence Zanzibar can donate to the Assalam Community Foundation, funding their mission to provide education and income for African children and women. Donations contribute to vocational training, social entrepreneurship, and humanitarian aid, resulting in a better quality of life for generations to come. To improve the lives of those on the surrounding islands, funds raised by The Residence Maldives will go directly to the local hospital, allowing them to upgrade their operation theatre, the local school, where they wish to build a new library for students and towards setting up a compost farm to educate islanders on the best ways to utilize green waste.

Through launching the Dollar-A-Day initiative, Cenizaro hopes each of the properties becomes ever more rooted within the community, whilst allowing guests to make a positive impact which will be felt long after their stay. Alexys Tjhia, Director of Corporate Responsibility, says: ‘At Cenizaro, we are determined to help causes close to the hearts of the local communities we find ourselves in, and hope through the Dollar-A-Day initiative we can start making a real difference.’ This is just one of many initiatives Cenizaro plans to launch this year, and the brand looks forward to developing the wider Cenizaro Cares programme throughout 2022 and beyond.

For enquiries on donations / beneficiaries, please email the team at cenizaro.cares@cenizaro.com

*Capped at an annual fixed sum

