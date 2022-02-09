Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) today reported its financial results for the full year of 2021.

Commercial Bank of Dubai has delivered a net profit of AED 1,451 million for the year ended 31 December 2021, up 29.5% year-on-year. The improved operating performance coupled with lower expected credit losses have contributed to the increase in net profit. Notwithstanding lower interbank interest rates, net interest income is up by 10.1% compared to 2020 primarily from strong business growth and lower funding costs. The economic outlook and business confidence for 2022 remains positive for further performance improvement in the year ahead.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer said, “This year is a particularly special milestone with the UAE turning 50. I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the UAE community, continuing to back the efforts of the government to make the UAE one of the happiest and most developed countries in the world.

He added, “CBD has reached a record AED 114 billion in assets driven by strong growth in loans which have increased 17% compared to 2020. Overall, our net profit was AED 1,451 million, above the prior year by 29.5% on the back of improved net interest income, stable non funded income and lower expected credit losses.

We remain positive looking ahead to 2022, delivering the most innovative products for all our customers and continue setting the standard in digital banking experience.”

About CBD

The bank was incorporated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in 1969 and is registered as a Public Joint Shareholding Company (PJSC).

The bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is majority owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). The bank employs over 1,300 staff and offers a wide range of conventional and Islamic banking products and services to its institutional, corporate and personal banking customers through a network of 14 branches. Moreover the bank has invested in an extensive network of 163 ATMs/CDMs.

