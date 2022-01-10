Manama, Bahrain : Subscriptions worth BD 81.482 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 12th January 2022 and matures on 13th April 2022, is 1.39% compared to 1.46% of the previous issue on 15th December 2021.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.249 (BH0007387275) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022