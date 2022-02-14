Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 158%.

Subscriptions worth BD 68.008 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 16th February 2022 and matures on 18th May 2022, is 1.35% compared to 1.39% of the previous issue on 12th January 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.250 (BH000W038037) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

