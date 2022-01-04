Manama, Bahrain : Subscriptions worth BD 163 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 6th January 2022 and matures on 7th July 2022, is 1.65% compared to 1.63% of the previous issue on 9th December 2021.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.197 (BH0001101714) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

