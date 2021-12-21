Manama, Bahrain : The bills, carrying a maturity of 12 months, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 23rd December 2021 and the maturity date is 22nd December 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.71% compared to 1.66% of the previous issue on 25th November 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.29517% with the lowest accepted price being 98.19300%.

This is issue No. 88 (ISIN BH000Y2186N4) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

