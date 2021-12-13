Dubai, UAE : CARS24, one of the fastest growing autotech startups for pre-owned vehicles has welcomed the UAE Government’s landmark decision and has decided to adopt the new work week cycle from January 1st, 2022. The Unicorn is currently in the process of implementing this new schedule and is studying all the aspects from its industry, stakeholders, and employee's perspective.

“We at CARS24 are looking forward to this new change and highly appreciate the progressive efforts taken by the UAE Government to align the local marketplace with the international markets. We are delighted and proud to be operating in a country with such amazing visionary leaders that are always adopting ways to boost the economy on a constant basis and at the same time ensure that there is a great work-life balance,” stated Abhinav Gupta, CEO, CARS24, Gulf Region.

“We strongly believe that it's always better to align the weekends along with other key institutions such as banks and insurance companies as we closely work with them on a daily basis. This will enable us to function more effectively and efficiently. Furthermore, as an eCommerce company we will be available 24/7 for all the mission-critical operations and work through the week for our customers and valued partners as we already have an established system in place to address any business-related requirements,” added Abhinav.

CARS24 commenced operations in the UAE in May 2021, and since then the company has sold over 3,000 cars and all of these transactions were conducted entirely online. In September this year, CARS24 had announced that it would be investing another AED 367 million in the UAE and other GCC countries to further expand its presence.

“CARS24 currently operates in other overseas markets such as India, Australia, and Thailand where they have been following a Saturday and Sunday weekend. This change here in the UAE will now also help us align with our international counterparts as well,” stated Abhinav Gupta, CEO, CARS24, Gulf Region,” concluded Abhinav.

CARS24 is currently backed by marquee investors like Sequoia, SoftBank, Falcon Edge, DST Global, and Kingsway Capital. In addition, CARS24 enjoys the sponsorship of Cricketing great M.S. Dhoni as both an investor and brand ambassador. As a result of the company’s growth-oriented business model, it has received funding to the tune of USD1 billion since it launched operations in 2015.

CARS24 is the largest online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles in India. Founded in 2015 by Vikram Chopra, Mehul Agrawal, Ruchit Agarwal and Gajendra Jangid, it offers an efficient, reliable, and hassle-free transacting experience to customers to buy and sell pre-owned vehicles (cars and bikes) as well as financing options. CARS24 operates in over 130 cities in India. Since its inception, CARS24 has built a strong technology backbone that features various first-of-its-kind offerings including an innovative auction format, a state-of-the-art proprietary inspection app, and a powerful algorithm that matches supply and demand across the country. In addition, CARS24 also features an innovative price discovery mechanism for used vehicles. CARS24 is the first player in the pre-owned vehicle industry to procure a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license and launch consumer lending business with CARS24 Financial Services and two-wheeler segment BIKES24. It is backed by marquee investors like Sequoia India, SoftBank, Falcon Edge, Exor Seeds (venture arm of Exor, one of the world’s leading holding companies controlled by the Agnelli Family), DST Global, Kingsway Capital (London based multi-billion US$ fund), Unbound (global investment firm headquartered in London), Moore Strategic Ventures and KCK (Silicon Valley & New York based investment firm).

