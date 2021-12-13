A student from Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, placed in the top five at Challenge and Innovation Forum Qatar 2021. Mohammed Al-Qassabi was recognized for his invention of a detection system for football matches that detects offside plays, as well as performance and injury issues.

The competition also included a hackathon portion, where teams worked together to create a new invention within 48 hours. Al-Qassabi’s team placed second by creating an invention that provides feedback to home fitness enthusiasts. CMU-Q’s Houda Bouamor, assistant teaching professor in information systems, served as a mentor during the hackathon portion of the competition.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, congratulated Al-Qassabi: “Mohammed is a true inventor. Over the past several years, he has continuously applied the knowledge he learns at CMU-Q to refine his invention.”

The first competition of its kind in the MENA region, the Challenge and Innovation Forum hosted 100 participants from 38 countries. The competition was hosted in collaboration with government and industry partners, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Scientific Club.

“I like these kinds of competitions because they help me develop my project,” said Al-Qassabi. “I get feedback that can help me make it better.”

Al-Qassabi, who is studying information systems with a minor in Arabic studies, recently placed third in the Stars of Science innovation competition that is televised throughout the Arab world. During that competition, he expanded his invention from an offside detector to a system that can also sense performance issues or injuries.

“I like learning new things, and then making them work,” said Al-Qassabi.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate programs in information systems, as well as biological sciences, business administration and computer science.

-Ends-

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 400 students from 53 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 14 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1000.

To learn more, visit www.qatar.cmu.edu

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021