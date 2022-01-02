The competition included competitors from 17 universities in seven countries. The competition challenged students to build a portfolio of S&P 500 companies and manage it over several weeks. The top ten students were selected to present their strategy to a panel of judges. Ru scored at the top of the field, edging out the second-place competitor by only a fraction of a point.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, congratulated Ru on her exceptional performance: “The business administration program at Carnegie Mellon focuses on decision-making based in quantitative analysis. Daisy has embraced this approach, and I am so pleased to see how well she did against talented, experienced competitors from the region.”

Ru is a third-year business administration student who has a concentration in business analytics. Nearly all of her fellow competitors are in graduate school, or their final year of undergraduate studies.

Ru credits the CMU-Q faculty members for their encouragement and mentorship: “Our faculty are so amazing and supportive. Professor O’Brien and Professor Serkan in particular helped me to improve my presentation and share my strategy in the most efficient way.”

Serkan Akguc is an assistant teaching professor of finance at CMU-Q, and John O’Brien, who retired in December 2021, was a Carnegie Mellon associate professor of accounting and experimental economics.

“I like competitions like this because you take what you learn theoretically and apply it to reality,” said Ru.

In addition to a central core of courses in the functional areas of business, CMU-Q students in business administration can choose from several concentration areas. These areas include accounting, business analytics, entrepreneurship, finance, global economics, marketing management, operations management and strategic management.

-Ends-

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 400 students from 53 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 14 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1000.

To learn more, visit www.qatar.cmu.edu

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022