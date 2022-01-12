Abu Dhabi, UAE : Capital Experience, part of Tourism 365, owned by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), has been appointed ground handler by A. World Events, a brand of the A. World organization operated by the tour operator Alena Holidays LLC which offers special stay packages and events in UAE.

For the first time, travellers from Réunion, the French Island located in the Indian Ocean, will be able to travel directly to the UAE to discover the country and EXPO 2020. The tour operator Alena Holidays LLC - A. World Events has chartered from Etihad Airways a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 262 seats in Economy class and 28 seats in business class to make 12 round trips between Reunion airport and Abu Dhabi airport with the first flight which arrived on Monday, 3rd January 2022. This charter operation will promote the tourism business to the UAE, driving incremental revenue to the destination.

The strategic agreement sees Capital Experience manage the hotel accommodation, ground handling, sightseeing, excursions, tours and attractions experiences in the UAE.

Starting January until March 2022, Capital Experience will provide the French tourists staying for six nights in the UAE the opportunity to experience the Emirates’ main attractions including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa At The Top, Dubai Museum, Dubai’s traditional spice souk, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Ain Dubai, desert safari experiences and more.

Roula Jouny, Executive Director of Tourism 365, commented: “We are thrilled to start the new year with this partnership, and we are now set to pursue extraordinary growth in 2022 and beyond. This partnership solidifies our strategic role in strengthening UAE’s position as a destination and bolstering the incredible efforts of the tourism industry. As part of our vision to become the number one choice for travel and tourism professionals, we look forward to deliver amazing experiences to tourists from far and wide, whilst also showcasing the unmissable offerings of the Emirates.”

Rabin Apavou, CEO of A.World and Alena Group commented: “It is an honour for our group to start this partnership with Capital Experience and be the first to open together a route between the French region of Reunion Island and UAE. The population from Reunion island are all French citizens, travelling at least once a year and are looking for new destination and a new experience. We are very proud to contribute to make them discover the UAE and together with Capital Experience and Tourism 365, we see a great new opportunity for the UAE. We are also very grateful to Etihad Airways giving us this opportunity to open this new route, from Abu Dhabi to Reunion and from Reunion to the World.”

Launched under Tourism 365, under the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in May 2021, the company offers unique travel opportunities for tourists coming to UAE, enhancing the emirate’s regional and global positioning in the wider tourism industry.

Capital Experience works with key stakeholders across each emirate, partnering with key entities including hotels across the nation.

About Capital Experience

Capital Experience, a subsidiary of Tourism 365 and part of ADNEC Group, focuses on promoting and diversifying the UAE’s touristic offerings, to enhance the overall guest experience and, in turn, boost the number of visitors travelling for leisure, events and MICE purposes. With a mission to provide visitors with seamless, one-of-a-kind experiences and a vision to become the favoured travel and tourism company among industry professionals, Capital Experience serves its partners across key source markets by providing unrivalled experiences throughout the UAE. Our partners enjoy bespoke tailor-made itineraries suited to a wide range of interests, allowing for a truly immersive experience when discovering the country.

About Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC)

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. ADNEC is a leader in managing and developing international strategic centres and was founded with a vision to become the leading destination for popular, high-profile international conferences, exhibitions and congresses in the Middle East and North Africa. It owns and operates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the largest exhibition venue in the MENA region. In addition, ADNEC also includes ExCeL London, Al Ain Convention Centre, Aloft London ExCeL, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi Resort, and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, ADNEC Services LLC, Capital Hospitality, and Capital Events LLC.ADNEC group is working on developing its network of companies and is on a mission to enhance business tourism in Abu Dhabi by creating a platform that enables event organisers to realise their goals of connecting people via world-class events and venues and delivering best-in-class services to exceed stakeholder expectations. For more information, please visit: http://www.adnecgroup.ae

