IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic finance, at Karachi, successfully conducted special capacity building sessions target toward Shariah Scholars in the area of Islamic finance with the support of State Bank of Pakistan and Islamic banking industry. The training includes over 140 female scholars and marked a significant step to encourage women scholars to understand Islamic finance and contribute towards financial inclusion goal. From June-2021 till Dec-2021, IBA CEIF conducted trainings titled ‘Islamic finance for Ulemah and Shariah Scholars’, that was attended by around 1,100 participants from around 30 countries including Pakistan.

The 16-hour online training was held in five training batches and provided the participants with an Introduction to the basic concepts of Islamic Banking, working of Islamic financial institutions and cleared misconceptions regarding Islamic finance. The session also provided detailed explanation of Islamic Products with discussion over practical issues, implications and applications, along with overview of Shariah Governance and Shariah compliance.

Having a sound base in Islamic Jurisprudence, and a spirit for better shariah compliance, Shariah scholars are a segment of the society that can play a pivotal role in financial inclusion in an underserved market like Pakistan. The scholars can guide the masses about Shariah compliant financial services – and can encourage them to take benefit of the Islamic banking services available in the market. However, often due to distance between professional trainings and madaris, these scholars tend to miss out on such exposure. Therefore, this training series provided a unique opportunity to the scholars and especially female Shariah experts to a get an exposure to the emerging field of Islamic finance and could also helped in their entry into Islamic Finance Industry as important human capital resource.

The speakers and trainers included highly experienced Islamic Finance Industry professionals and senior Shariah scholars and senior regulators. The participants showed great enthusiasm in learning, asking questions, clearing misconceptions and engaging in enlightening discussions. The participants also requested for further, more detailed courses on Islamic finance for the Islamic Scholars in particular, and IBA CEIF is working on designing low cost detailed Islamic finance courses particularly for the scholars.

