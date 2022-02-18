Dubai, UAE: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star Hotel along the famous Dubai Canal, recorded significant growth, entering 2022 with a 157 percent increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR), compared to the same period in 2021.

The growth has been driven by the rise in the travel trade segment as the city hosted several key events and exhibitions last year, such as the opening of the Expo 2020, the UAE Golden Jubilee, and the recently concluded Dubai Shopping Festival.

There is a growing preference for hotels in Business Bay because of its proximity to Dubai International Convention Centre and Exhibition Halls and the Dubai International Financial Centre. It is also a few minutes away from Dubai’s exciting tourist spots such as The Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain, and the soon-to-open The Museum of the Future.

“Despite the previous year’s challenges, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay had a great start to 2022. We had record growth in our RevPAR, and we look forward to maintaining this throughout the year. We are confident that our strategic location, our diversified packages to cater to leisure and business travelers, and our excellent offerings will further boost the growth that we have already established. I would like to thank our loyal guests and the UAE government for their support of the hospitality industry,” said Gladvin Francké, Head of Hospitality.

According to the latest Dubai Tourism Performance Report, the average length of stay in a hotel increased from 4.2 nights in 2020 to 4.6 in 2021. Average daily rates (ADR) went from AED343 to AED451, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) went from AED184 to AED301, indicating strong performance in the industry.

The top sources of visitors to Dubai in 2021 were: India, with 910,000 visitors, a 5.3 percent growth year-on-year; Saudi Arabia with 491,000 visitors, a 22.8 percent growth year-on-year; Russia with 444,000 visitors, a 50.3 percent growth year-on-year; and the UK, with 420,000 visitors, a 7.1 percent growth year-on-year.

The MENA and GCC regions contributed 26 percent of all visitors, followed by Western Europe at 22 percent, South Asia at 18 percent, and Russia, CIS, and Eastern Europe contributing 15 percent.

The 278-room Canal Central Hotel Business Bay’s primary source of markets are CIS-Frensh, German, Local. The genuine hospitality and personalized service combined with the impressive views of the city, including the Dubai Canal and The Burj Khalifa, make it one of the favorite hotels in the Business Bay district.

Even when travelling for business, guests feel at home with its spacious rooms, comfortable amenities, fitness facilities, and a range of dining and lounging venues.

For more information or to make a booking, please call +04 873 2192, email reservations.cc@central-hotels.com or visit www.central-hotels.com

