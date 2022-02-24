Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global Affairs Canada: The Consulate General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates hosted a seminar on Canadian Innovations in Agri-Food and Agri-Tech, to progress collaboration between the UAE and Canada in addressing food security and climate change.

Organized on the margins of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods Thematic week, the Canadian event opened the way for inclusive and forward-thinking discussions addressing the critical need for sustainable food systems and progressive agriculture to meet future food needs.

With the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 outlining the development of a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production through the use of modern technologies, Canada is well placed to provide relevant solutions to meet this objective. Both countries face hostile climate conditions, extreme temperatures, and a shared objective to sustainably feed future populations.

The event gathered together representatives from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, leading growers, food manufacturers and investors from the UAE, and seven Canadian companies showcasing innovative and proven solutions to increase food production, enhance resource management, and reduce waste.

In opening the event, H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada and the Northern Emirates, said: “Canada’s agricultural industry is a significant driver of our economy, and has led to our leadership position as one of the largest food exporters in the world. Innovations in agricultural science and the adoption of technology in ensuring sustainable practices, efficiencies and optimum yields has been a major factor in this success, and we are delighted to collaborate with the UAE to share solutions that support food security objectives and address climate change.”

Specialist agri-tech expertise showcased by Canadian companies at the seminar included: the development of controlled environment agriculture from Agritecture; aeroponic vertical farming by The FOOD Engineer; CO₂ as the driver for increasing sustainable food production by CO2 GRO Inc.; game-changing zero-oxtech packaging for meat and poultry by Tewari De-Ox Systems INC; sustainable irrigation and water conservation by InteliRain; food waste diversion, processing, and conversion into fertilizers, and a first-of-its kind closed loop biofuel facility by Custom Agriculture Intelligence Inc.; and an innovative robotics and AI solution to reduce food waste by TrendiTech Inc.

Canada’s province of Saskatchewan leads the world in agricultural biosciences and agri-food research, and is home to some of the most agriculturally productive lands in the world.

Kyle Procyshyn, Managing Director of the recently opened Dubai office of the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada said: “As a global leader in agriculture innovations and agri-food research that include plant-based protein and water desalination, the province of Saskatchewan brings relevant expertise to share with the UAE. Canada’s many synergies with the UAE make it a significant support for food security and climate change initiatives.”

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022