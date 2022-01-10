Dubai: In partnership with Parks Canada, the exhibit highlights the nation’s breathtaking landscapes and wide-open spaces, and vibrant cities with diverse and inclusive experiences.

Parks Canada manages 174 national historic sites, 47 national parks, 5 national marine conservation areas and 1 national urban park. Visitors to the exhibition are able to get a glimpse of some of Canada’s 450 000 km2 of possibilities for adventure, right from the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Travel and Connectivity Week focuses on reshaping tourism in balance with the natural world, on redesigning mobility for more connected societies, and on how to create a digital world that is safe, inclusive and accessible. Canada remains one of the top destinations to immigrate study and travel.

Quote: “The last 2 years have brought unprecedented changes to our way of living and highlighted the importance of spending time outdoors on our wellbeing. Connecting with nature has proven its benefits on our physical and mental health. This exhibit is a showcase of Canada’s abundant natural beauty, secluded lakes and forests, mountains and glaciers from coast to coast to coast.” Marie-Geneviève Mounier, Commissioner General - Expo 2020 Dubai.

Canada is one of the most multicultural countries in the world, with clean and friendly cities, world-class universities, as well as business and job opportunities for many who choose to visit, study and immigrate. This Instagram account showcases stunning Canadian photography of some of the world’s most breathtaking natural landscapes for all to explore and connect with when travel isn’t always an option. Canada’s pavilion has also been transformed into an award-winning interactive virtual showcase on the website enabling visitors to access the pavilion experience from anywhere in the world.

