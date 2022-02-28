PHOTO
Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, announced its issuance of RM400 million 2-year Conventional Medium Term Notes (CMTNs). Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund the purchase of housing loans from the domestic financial system.
Cagamas President/ Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chung Chee Leong said, “We are pleased with yet another successful conclusion of the Company’s 2-year CMTNs. The issuances were priced amid a volatile market condition due to the continued market concerns on geo-political events and the upcoming Federal Reserve’s policy move in tackling rising inflation.”
“The CMTNs were priced through a public book building exercise which successfully enticed participation from a diverse investor base, comprising financial institutions, asset managers and a statutory body. The order book received a healthy bid-to-cover ratio of 1.3 times, that enabled the Company to upsize the 2-year CMTNs from an initial size of RM200 million, to a final size RM400 million. This brings the Company’s aggregate issuances for the year to RM2.93 billion,” added Datuk Chung.
The papers, which will be redeemed at their full nominal value upon maturity, are unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu and with all other existing unsecured obligations of the Company. They will be listed and tradable under the Scripless Securities Trading System.
-Ends-
About Cagamas
Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues corporate bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.
The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas has cumulatively issued circa RM361.7 billion worth of corporate bonds and Sukuk.
Cagamas’ corporate bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.
Cagamas Berhad
Registration No. 198601008739 (157931-A)
Level 32, The Gardens North Tower
Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra 59200 Kuala Lumpur
www.cagamas.com.my
Media Enquiries
Leanne Susau
communications@cagamas.com.my
Lucia Wee
communications@cagamas.com.my
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.