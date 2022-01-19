As part of its endeavor to expand its partners' base in the Egyptian market, "Business Loop Intl" contracted with" "Brooklyn" group for restaurant management, to manage and operate commercial malls and investment projects, in order to open and operate 9 new branches With investment targets up to 30 million pounds, as Brooklyn has the exclusive right to manage Trademarks (Brooklyn / Box / Garage 77 / Posto).

Eng. Mostafa Saeed, Business Loop Intl CEO, said that contracting with Brooklyn Group comes within the framework of the company's plan to increase the partners base of its brands and attract them to be present in the malls managed and operated by Business Loop.

He added that his company objectives aim to expand its partners base and suppliers to suit its contractual in the local market, in order to provide appropriate investment opportunities for its clients, as contracts with distinctive brands have an important and main role in the management and operation services that the company provides to the commercial centers and investment projects that Business Loop completely managed and operated.

He assured that the biggest challenge facing developers during the coming period, especially in the New Administrative Capital, within the increasing orientation towards investment and commercial projects, is the integrated management and operation for these projects and attracting distinctive brands to raise the percentage of occupancy in projects to achieve the desired highest investment returns, and here comes the role of Business Loop to support providing the highest investment returns for both (real estate developer, investor (unit buyer) / operator or tenant) and the company works to provide the appropriate atmosphere for visitors and shoppers in the commercial malls that the company manages.

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Zayed, Brooklyn Group Chairman, explained that the group seeks to expand in the local market in order to meet the increasing demand for its products due to its keenness to provide the highest quality to the consumer in its various services in the field of restaurants and cafes, noting that the Egyptian market needs and innovative ideas, and this is what the group aims to achieve during the coming period in cooperation with Business Loop Company.

He explained that “Business Loop” decided to manage commercial malls and investment projects due to the company's extensive experience in Egypt and Gulf countries, during which it managed to provide its services to many commercial centers in the Middle East and its contract with major companies working in the field of real estate development and investment.

