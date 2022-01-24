Burtlan Medical, a healthcare-focused subsidiary of Sedar Global and Expo 2020’s main supplier of COVID19 KF94 masks, will showcase their products at Arab Health Live on 24th–27th January. One of the positive home grown business stories to come out of the pandemic, Burtlan Medical provides medical accessories produced in the UAE and cost-effective solutions to healthcare industry.

At Arab Health this week, the team will promote the virtues of sourcing domestically made products by a UAE brand – from competitive pricing and low transport costs to globally certified products delivered by teams with regional insight. They will also showcase the growth of the company in the past 12 months, widening their reach across the GCC and into Africa. As the main supplier of masks for this event, Burtlan Medical hopes to send a clear message about their belief in the value of in person industry events such as Arab Health; and their mission to support by providing safe trade through preventative healthcare solutions

Jala Selo, Director of Burtlan Medical says, “We started Burtlan Medical in the midst of the pandemic as we realised that the Sedar Global team had the financial and technical knowledge to provide much-needed PPE for the front-line workers. We were thrilled in 2021 to be expand by becoming the main supplier of COVID-19 KF94 masks for Expo 2020. As well as being the main exclusive mask supplier of Arab Health for 2022 our goal is to promote less risky and safer trades between businesses within the exhibition, expanding our horizons further, and we know Arab Health is the best platform to do just that"

Drawing on a deep brand integrity rooted in almost 130 years of family business heritage, Burtlan Medical is a US FDA registered healthcare products company providing standard and customized medical accessories and solutions worldwide. Providing certified medical protective clothing for healthcare professionals such as disposable and washable face masks, disposable respirators, isolation gowns, head caps and shoe covers, As well as medical accessories including industrial wipes and hospital curtains. Burtlan Medical was created in 2020 by the team behind Sedar Global to help the worldwide fight of the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as to offer job security for staff and help diversify the brand. In 2021, it expanded further – using new technology to develop masks for use at public-facing events and COVID-19 antigen tests to aid the UAE’s return to a thriving international hub for tourism and business.

Having grown in just over two years into a major medical healthcare product provider, the company is currently supplying masks across the MENA. Providing 90,000 KF94 masks monthly to Expo 2020 Dubai; 300,000 KN95 masks to NMC Hospitals, 800,000 medical masks to Thumbay Hospitals, 600,000 medical masks per month to Emirates Facilities Management and clients include Lahey Health Services in Harvard Medical Hospital. Beyond major UAE hospitals, Government bodies and ministries the team have begun exporting equipment to Kuwait (upwards of 125,000 disposable masks per month) and 600,000 KN95 masks and 20,000 PPE kits per month to West Africa.

The first choice for regions thriving healthcare industry, Burtlan Medical offers a unique solution for local businesses by offering a UAE-made product with international production standards. The many benefits of choosing Burtlan Medical include innovative yet comfortable designs, competitive prices comparable to China-made products but without the transport costs, high volume and fast local production and ready available stock with no large minimum quantity required. In 2022, the Burtlan Medical team are busy developing a water filtration system to provide consumers better access to quality water and to continue to strengthen and expand relationships beyond the GCC.

Jala Selo, Director of Burtlan Medical continues, “While we have our sights set on the export market, our first responsibility and focus will continue to be on providing reliable healthcare solutions domestically within the UAE. The profit on producing our masks is very small, but we consider it as an act of service to the community. We want to grow and sustain profitable business in our strengths related to converting products for consumers and businesses. Looking ahead to the future, we believe that there the need for quality healthcare protective products will continue and we intend to leverage our strong reputation to provide our services both regionally and internationally.”

A subsidiary of one of the biggest brands in the world for manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from in house and globally recognised brands. With over 23 showrooms across eight countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco and Canada it meets the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience.

Sedar Burtlan Medical can be located at Hall 8 Stand D36 from 24-27 January at Arab Health 2022. For more information on Burtlan Medical visit www.burtlanmedical.com

About Burtlan Medical

Burtlan Medical, a subsidiary of Sedar Global, is focused on medical accessories and cost-effective solutions, with integrity rooted in almost 130 years of family business heritage. Headquartered in Sharjah, near Dubai, UAE, Burtlan Medical is a healthcare products company providing standard and customized medical accessories and solutions worldwide. Burtlan Medical is US FDA registered, as well as being ISO and CE certified.

Believing that a focused approach leads to better solutions for their clients, Burtlan Medical’s strength shines from expertise in product manufacturing, logistics, business ethics, and customer service solutions. The brand can help assess the needs of a health care business, streamline supply chain, identify cost-saving opportunities, and improve performance. With an extensive global network of manufacturers and logistics solution providers, Burtlan Medical can research, create, and customize products to better suit individual requirements.

About Sedar Global

Catering to the window and wall décor industry for over 125 years, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from Marco Polo, Fujikawa, Amazona, Anatartica as well as internationally renowned names including Jannelli & Volpi, Armani/Casa, Swarovski, Versace, Somfy and York Weave amongst others

One of the world’s leading companies in manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor Sedar has over 23 showrooms across 8 countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco and Canada and is in the process of expanding across further territories worldwide.

Sedar Global meet the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience through their showrooms and digital platform that integrate advanced technology, manufacturing, design, product ranges and personalised services for customers.

