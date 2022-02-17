Burjeel Medical City gives the nation’s blood cancer patients the ability to continue their treatment without needing to travel abroad

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Burjeel Medical City, a subsidiary of VPS Healthcare Group, announced that it has achieved yet another medical first, as its integrated bone marrow transplant unit was able to perform a marrow transplant for a 41-year-old patient suffering from Hodgkin lymphoma cancer, following stem cell cryopreservation. This is the first use of this technology in the city, which reflects the excellence of Burjeel Medical City and reaffirms its relentless pursuit of providing the nation’s healthcare sector with the latest medical technologies, further enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for medical tourism.

Burjeel Medical City’s integrated bone marrow transplant unit inaugurated in September 2021 succeeded last year in conducting stem cell transplantation for three patients suffering from multiple myeloma, in the course of which the cells were preserved for a maximum of 48 hours before being re-infused to the patients.

Using the new technology, cells are frozen and preserved at a temperature of -196°C for a period of up to 25 years, which enables patients to take several chemical doses over longer periods to treat cancer, before re-transplanting the stem cells.

Stem cells are raw primary cells available in the bone marrow, and they produce all types of blood cells, including red and white blood cells and platelets. Stem cells are extracted before the patient receives high doses of chemotherapy to protect them against severe anemia, infections, and bleeding, as chemotherapy depletes and destroys stem cells in the bone marrow. In the novel procedure, cells are collected in advance and preserved to allow high-dose chemotherapy to treat cancer, then returned to the patient to grow again and regenerate the bone marrow.

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of the Medical Oncology Service at Burjeel Medical City and the President of the Emirates Oncology Society, said: “The success of stem cell transplantation after being frozen is an essential and important step in the right direction towards developing the bone marrow transplant sector in the UAE, as it enhances the ability to treat more cancer patients, especially leukemia, within the country. Plus, without the need to travel abroad, it also strengthens the UAE’s position as a global destination for medical tourism.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Rostamani, Consultant and Head of Hematology Department at Burjeel Medical City, confirmed that, “Freezing stem cells with liquefied nitrogen at sub-zero temperatures is one of the modern and advanced technical procedures that are used globally to preserve cells and use them in the future. This procedure is useful to be used in bone marrow transplant centers as part of the treatment in most cases of blood cancer and diseases, as it preserves stem cells for many years, whether from a donor or the patient themselves.” Dr. Al Rostamani pointed out that Burjeel Medical City follows the highest global standards to preserve the vitality of the cells during and after freezing, with its vitality verified by accurate standards post-thawing and before use, to ensure the success of the subsequent medical procedure.

Dr. Kayane Mheidly, Consultant Hematologist and Head of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Burjeel Medical City, explained that stem cell cryopreservation is an advanced therapeutic technique that helps save the lives of blood cancer patients, and is considered the gold standard in stem cell transplantation, recommended by international experts. She adds: “Using this technique will make the lives of many patients easier. In the past, patients had to travel outside the UAE for bone marrow transplantation, but now they can continue treatment in their home country with close support from their loved ones.”

The autologous stem cell transplantation procedure takes 4-6 weeks, from the selection of the patient to discharge. The patient is examined to ensure that they aren’t infected with any infectious diseases. Drug-based methods are used to mobilize stem cells from the bone marrow and push them into the bloodstream to be collected. These methods include chemotherapy, treatment using white cell growth factor (GSCF), and treatment with drugs to promote the release of cells from their place in the bone marrow and into the bloodstream. The cells are then processed at the stem cell lab for cryopreservation and storage. There are currently cases on waitlist for bone marrow transplants in Burjeel Medical City, and it is expected that the patients will benefit from the freezing technique to be able to continue chemotherapy for the required period.

For more information about Burjeel Medical City, visit https://www.burjeelmedicalcity.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022