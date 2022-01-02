Abu Dhabi : Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi welcomed three babies for New Year as the clock ticked exactly 12:00. The birth of the babies on the day the world embraced New Year has added to the joy of the family.

The first baby to be born on New Year at Burjeel Hospital was for an Indian couple, Mohammed Abdul Almas Ansari and Asfiya Sultana. The baby boy named Mohammed Ashar was born exactly at 12:00 am.

Thrilled parents, Mohammed and Asfiya, said they are happy and grateful to the Almighty for blessing them with a baby boy on the first day of the year.

“We were expecting the delivery to happen close to the New Year. Welcoming our little prince on this special day is a proud and happy moment. This is our third child, and the entire family has been waiting for this day. He brings new hope to our family,” said Ansari.

He also thanked the medical and nursing staff at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, for the care and service during the entire period.

The delivery of the baby Mohammed Ashar was performed by Dr. Pathukutty Mohammed, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital. Speaking on the delivery of baby Ashar, the doctor said she is profoundly happy for the family.

“The baby and the mother are healthy. The baby weighed 2640 grams. We have been handling a lot of deliveries throughout the year. But receiving babies on the day when the world is celebrating and welcoming a New Year with new hope is a moment of joy and happiness. For us, it is the best and cherished way of welcoming a new year. We wish the family and baby good health, happiness, and prosperity,” said Dr. Pathukutty.

The second baby to be born at the hospital on the New Year was baby Sabrine Assegad. Born to Moroccan couple M. Assegad and Imane Aissi, the baby girl was born at 12:01 am. Sabrine is the second child in the family.

Dr. Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital who administered the delivery of baby Sabrine, said he is happy for the Assegad family.

“New year is an occasion that brings hope, happiness, joy, and prosperity. We are delighted to welcome baby Sabrine and wish the family the best,” he added.

At 01:29 am, Burjeel Hospital witnessed the delivery of the third child. The baby named Hmaid Hassan Alshaiba Alhattawi was born to Emirati couple Hassan Alshaiba Alhattawi and Ayesha Mubarak Almamari.

Dr. Sausan Abdul Rahman, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, said she is happy that the baby and mother are healthy and safe. “We at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, are very happy for the parents on the birth of their baby boy. To be blessed with a baby on a special day adds to the happiness of the family. We wish the family and the baby a very happy and healthy life.”

-Ends-

