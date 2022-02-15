Kuwait: The Ministry of Interior's (MOI) Special Forces Department organized a safety and security training workshop in collaboration with Burgan Bank. The workshop aimed at training a number of branch managers on dealing with break-ins and armed robbery incidents through scenarios simulating real-life events.

This first-of-its kind cooperation aims to raise the sense of security within the Bank’s employees, and to train them on the appropriate actions to take when dealing with potential similar situations. MOI’s specialist team conducted the security workshop on Sunday February 13, 2022, followed by a simulation-based field exercise in the Sabhan branch the following day.

Over the two-day workshop, the specialized MOI team trained the participating branch managers and all the concerned employees on the security procedures and safety protocols to follow in the event of a critical incident. The practical workshop was conducted through an exercise simulating an armed robbery scenario. Both MOI personnel and Burgan Bank employees carried out the training with outstanding professionalism, concluding the simulated exercise with no human or material losses.

Commenting on the joint training workshop, Eng. Saud Al-Hadbah, Head of the Public Services Department at Burgan Bank, said "As a top priority and a core business value, we remain completely committed to ensuring the safety of our employees, the security of our premises, and the best possible operational flow at all times. This MOI-led simulation exercise is a proactive measure to ensure utmost safety and security in the future, and not a simple reaction to a specific emergency."

"We are very grateful for the Ministry of Interior and the Special Forces Department's dedication throughout the training, and their utmost professionalism in conducting all the procedures in accordance with the highest standards of the country's security personnel that we are very proud of" added Al-Hadbah.

Colonel Mohammed Ahmad Al-Saqer, Special Battalion Commander from the Ministry of Interior, declared about this collaboration “The two-day training was organized following several days of intensive coordination between the Ministry of Interior and Burgan Bank’s management. It aims at enhancing the security of all entities in Kuwait's banking sector and ensuring the highest level of safety for its employees and premises. This exercise contributes to transfer knowledge and best practices related to the effective dealing with these potential emergency situations, as well as to determine the level of readiness of the security institutions in this regard.”

It is worth noting that Burgan Bank is committed to continuously enhance its safety and security framework on-site and digitally. The Bank strives to raise awareness on the importance of security through various operations in order to safeguard the security of customers and employees, in line with the instructions of the country's official authorities, and under its active participation to implement the decisions of the Central Bank of Kuwait in this regard.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022