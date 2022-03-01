PHOTO
United Arab Emirates:- Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility was awarded with the Tyre Technology Provider of the Year Award 2022 during the Truck and Fleet ME awards that took place recently at the Raffles Dubai.
The event was held to honour and reward the champions of the truck and fleet sectors for their outstanding performance. Bridgestone secured the award in recognition of the organization’s contribution towards innovation and excellence, as demonstrated by their wide range of technologically advanced products and services. These innovative technologies have been aimed at fulfilling the pressing demands on the tyre industry to deliver products that aid safe and fuel-efficient travel. The award further highlights Bridgestone’s calibre in producing innovations and state-of-the-art technology that help make cities smarter and safer.
Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa said, “Bridgestone is delighted to have earned this award in recognition of our innovative capabilities. Technology constitutes the foundation of our vision for the future as we continue to transform into a mobility solutions provider. We are striving to embed the most advanced solutions that will promote safety, efficiency, and sustainability. This award is especially dedicated to the valuable employees at Bridgestone, who put in a tremendous amount of hard work to embody our mission statement- ‘Serving society with superior quality.’”
Bridgestone has always been the champion for encouraging innovations in the tyre industry. Their smart tyres are focused on enhancing driver experience by utilizing exciting future technology that provides real-time road surface condition information and evaluation to the driver through a sensor located inside the tire tread. The sensor wirelessly sends the information to the vehicle's analytical equipment, and this information is then transmitted directly to the driver through an in-car display.
Some other advancements have been Bridgestone’s iTrack solutions, a new monitoring system for detecting tyre damage issues in real-time, TPMS for mining and off-the-road tyres, and Webfleet Solutions- whose applications range from transport management systems and on-board cameras to mileage and HGV specific navigation.
Bridgestone has always set a high benchmark as a leader in tyre innovation. By securing this award, the company has further underlined its commitment to create more innovative and sustainable technologies while also supporting global communities.
