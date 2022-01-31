Dubai: Led by Michelin Guide-listed `Bib Gourmand,’ Chef Rodrigo Oliviero, the Brazil Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai will host a live cooking show that will bring forth the semi-arid northeastern Brazil’s Caatinga flavour to visitors.

Hosted by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), the Caatinga Biome Cooking Show is the third in a series of six such events, each one representing the food of a different biome of Brazil.

“We are confident that Chef Rodrigo will create a stir among Brazilian food aficionados with his magical cooking spell of the Caatinga style and his artistic presentation highlighting the diversity of Brazilian cuisine,” said Raphael Nascimento, Pavilion Director for Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Chef Rodrigo is the owner of the famous restaurant Mocoto, founded as a small store in 1973 by his father, Jose de Almeida. The restaurant is listed as one of the best restaurants in Latin America by the UK Magazine ‘Restaurant’ and awarded the label of ‘Bib Gourmand’ by Michelin Guide.

Over the last two decades, Chef Rodrigo has introduced northeastern cuisine into Brazilian haute cuisine, earning him the “Revelation Chef Award” in 2008. He has already been considered one of the 100 most influential Brazilians, chef of the year, and gastronomic personality of the year. Mocotó is a restaurant of “sertaneja” food that is in Vila Medeiros, north zone of São Paulo.

“Our earlier love cooking shows attracted a significant audience and was a great success in introducing the diversity of the Brazilian cuisine to a global audience,” said Nascimento, adding that such unique events have been instrumental in attracting huge crowds to the Brazilian Pavilion at the Sustainability District of Expo 2020.

Brazil recently announced clocking one million visitors to its pavilion, a significant milestone in its participation. The pavilion spread over 4,000 sq.m blends aesthetics and architecture with immersive technology to provide visitors an experiential delight.

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

