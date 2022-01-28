Animals such as the jaguar and the hyacinth macaw, part of the fauna of the largest biome on the planet, interact virtually with the public

Dubai : The Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will bring an immersive experience of the nation's culture and nature, presented by Brazil’s global mining company Vale. The programme includes an exhibition by Instituto Cultural Vale offering visitors an Augmented Reality (AR) experience in the Amazon Rainforest; in addition to concerts performed by the Vale Música Program.

The programming, highlighting the relationship between Brazilian communities and nature and the diversity of the country's musical culture, takes place between January and February, at the Brazil Pavilion and at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater.

"Vale believes that experiencing culture enables people to broaden their knowledge, their worldview and creates new perspectives for the future. This is why we are presenting at Expo Dubai an immersive experience through Brazil's natural and cultural richness. The actions translate the deep relationship of Brazilian culture with the environment and its influence in our lives. At the same time, they are an invitation to reflect on the importance of attitudes that preserve nature," says Luiz Eduardo Osorio, Executive Vice President of Institutional Relations and Communication at Vale and Chairman of the Board of the Vale Cultural Institute.

Vale S.A. is a Brazilian multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil.

The next stop is the exhibition “Beyond the riverbanks”, presented by Instituto Cultural Vale, curated by Gabriel Gutierrez, director and coordinator of Centro Cultural Vale Maranhão, on display from January 17th to 6th, 2022. In it, the relationships between the daily life of Brazilian communities and the landscapes where they live are revealed.

The space was inspired by the traditional constructions of stilts and the visitor can enjoy an immersive experience when faced with the importance of water for people, in their daily lives, education and culture in each chosen portrait. The work of great photographers Pierre Verger, Walter Firmo, Marcel Gautherot, Elza Lima, Maureen Bisilliat, Ronney Alano and Christian Knepper are displayed. The exhibition also has three videos by Minas Gerais artist Cao Guimarães.

The experience comes to an end with two presentations of the Vale Música Program on February 19th and 20th, 2022. The presentations mark the 200 days for the bicentennial of Brazil's independence. Students introduce the regions of Brazil and their characteristics through a musical tour that begins in O Trenzinho do Caipira (Bachianas Brasileiras nº 2), by Heitor Villa-Lobos, one of the best-known South American composers of all times and goes on a journey that passes through the sounds of the Caatinga, the Pantanal, the Amazon and the Atlantic Forest.

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

