Dubai: South American nation Brazil showcases the best in their beverage and food exports bringing 114 companies to the 26th edition of Gulfood, which is taking place from February 13 to 17, 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Brazil has been participating in the world's largest F&B exhibition for over seven years reaffirming its role as a partner in the Middle East.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) is bringing 67 companies, out of these 114 participants present at their National, Beverage, Grain, Meat and Chicken pavilions. Another 30 are bought by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA), with whom the Agency develops the international promotion of the sector; and another 17 are under the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries (ABIEC), with whom the Agency also promotes the internationalization of the sector.

Commenting on this, Mr. Lucas Fiuza, Business Director of ApexBrasil, said, “We arrive at the Gulfood with 114 companies and two daily cooking shows. Being the traditional participant of the fair taking place in Dubai, we are a consolidated partner in the region and expect to generate more than USD 415 million in business.”

“In addition to attracting thousands of buyers from around the world, Gulfood presents the main market trends in food and beverages, mobilizing, in particular, opinion makers and specialized media from the Arabian market,” he added.

“Dubai is a commercial hub for the Middle East for its strategic location and business environment. Individually, the UAE jumped from 22nd place among Brazil's top buyers in 2017 to 15th place in 2019, with a 1.34 per cent share of the total (USD 1.35 billion),” Fiuza said.

This year, Brazil focuses on showcasing the healthy dessert açaí. The National Pavilion is decorated with motifs of the fruit and tasting of the product, specially customized by a Brazilian chef. Brazil is one of the largest producers and exporters of açaí in the world.

Of the total exported food products of Brazil in 2019, about 90 per cent contemplate the sectors of meat, sugar and alcohol complex, cereals and soy complex. This proves a high concentration in these products and validates the need for a greater diversification and support to other sectors such as coffee, fruits, processed foods, sweets and beverages.

In addition, the National Pavilion space will have two daily cooking shows with the Brazilian chef Bruno Ambar. At the Beverages Pavilion, there will be a special menu of mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails) inspired by Brazilian music; coffee and drinks based on it, açaí and others.

To take advantage of Expo 2020 Dubai, ApexBrasil is also holding a cooking show with chef Thiago Castanho, who is presenting a menu with delicacies from the Amazon region at the Gulfood on February 17, establishing a bridge between the two events in which Brazil is prominently present.

To explore more opportunities, Gulfood 2022 is opening to Brazilian companies, ApexBrasil is making use of the digital platform Brazil Business Match (BBM). Hosted in the BBM website, the platform serves to simplify the search and access to the Brazilian market and opens the possibility for meetings to take place between international buyers and Brazilian companies, since the match can evolve into a business meeting within the tool.

The virtual environment has another advantage for Brazilian exhibitors: a physical business card with QR code that can be distributed by the company's representative to interested buyers visiting the fair. Thus, the contact does not necessarily need to be made at that moment. By accessing the QR code, the importer is directed to the tool so that contacts can continue to be made on the web, as well as subsequent business meetings.

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

