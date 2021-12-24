Dubai : Santa Claus visited the Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020 and experienced the feeling of Amazon rainforest in Dubai. Marking the beginning of Christmas celebrations at the Expo 2020, the Santas visit created cheerful moments of inspiration and goodwill at the pavilion.

Santa expressed his happiness to see the pavilion recreating the Amazon basin occupying half of its area from the entrance to provide visitors the opportunity to enjoy immersive experience.

Santa also experienced the way of life of the Brazilian delta island ‘Marajo’ in the state of Pará, recreated at the pavilion. He sipped a special Amazon rainforest smoothie, sitting in a designed chair by Guilherme Wentzmade made of straw from the Amazon Forest.

Commenting on this, Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General for Brazil pavilion at the Expo 2020, said, “We are extremely happy to host Santa at pavilion. This brought back a more traditional Santa experience this year for our visitors. Santa provided an opportunity for the children to have “a lot of safe fun and entertainment.”

“The visit of Santa kept the festive spirits high around the Christmas time. Spreading joy and holiday cheer this festive season, Santa met children and people from various parts of the world,” said Raphael Nascimento, Pavilion Director for Brazil Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Brazil pavilion is spread over 4,000 square metres in the Sustainability District of Expo 2020.

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

