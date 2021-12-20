Dubai : The Bosnia and Herzegovina pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai organised a Country Business Briefing on 19th December, 2021 in the presence of Denis Zvizdic, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, Edin Forto, Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Adnan Delic, Minister of Economy of Sarajevo Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina, to promote the country’s friendly and favourable business environment to Expo visitors and the people of the UAE.

The briefing underscored the increased foreign direct investments that have helped Bosnia and Herzegovina position itself as an incredible opportunity for potential investors. The event also shed light on Bosnia and Herzegovina’s various attractive industries and business collaboration opportunities across a multitude of sectors, including agriculture and food processing, forestry and wood, metal processing, automotive parts, tourism, and pharmaceutical, and more.

Commenting on the briefing, Edin Forto, Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton - Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: “The business ecosystem of Bosnia and Herzegovina has a lot to offer, and over the recent years, our international relations have resulted in fruitful results. The Expo 2020 Dubai grounds represented an optimal opportunity to share further details about the country’s commerce environment, and we look forward to embarking on partnerships to empower the business ties between the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Though 51.3% of the country comprises arable land, mountain pastures, improved grazing land, orchards and vineyards, its automotive industry is steadily growing, representing a highly profitable industry, focused on exporting an average 90% of products to 30 countries. Additionally, its pharma sector valued at 334 million EUR in 2020, presented an increase of almost 4% compared to 2019, while the metal processing and electrical industries are Bosnia and Herzegovina’s most successful industries.

The event highlighted the factors that make the country an attractive business hub, including its single-market access, stable financial system that foreign investors can benefit from, and its encouraging economic and regulatory framework.

About Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are globally competitive in the production of a wide range of goods, including organic and inorganic compounds and pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, textiles, clothing and footwear, leather goods, food products, metal products, wood and paper products, as well as various household items. To find out more about investment opportunities, beautiful sights and inspirational people please visit - https://expo2020bih.ba/en/home/

