Manama, Bahrain: BNET, the national company responsible for telecommunications infrastructure, held its first workshop of the year to launch its revamped corporate strategy, attended by Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Aldoseri and senior management.
The primary objective of the Strategy workshop is to drive operational excellence by fostering innovation and optimisation, led by an inspired team, and based on the principle “One Team, One Vision”. The workshop presented BNET’s revamped strategy; including a renewed vision and mission and improved corporate objectives. The renewal of BNET strategy aims to support Bahrain’s vision to become a “Smart Kingdom” with a reliable and secure Fiber infrastructure.
BNET CEO Ahmed Aldoseri said: “Through this Strategy workshop, BNET aims to ensure our internal business units’ strategies align with our stakeholders’ expectations, following a customer centric approach. We aim to ensure smooth customer experiences, added value and a positive impact in our community".
The Strategy workshop followed an open discussion approach where all business units’ strategies were presented. This approach aimed to establish comprehensive and optimised goals and an integrated executive plan that the entire company works to achieve as one team over the next three years.
About BNET
BNET B.S.C.© is the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national broadband network responsible for the design, construction and operation of Fiber infrastructure. BNET’s operations are governed by the Kingdom’s telecommunication policy and directions through the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).
Formerly a part of Bahrain’s Telecommunication Company (Batelco), BNET separated from Batelco and was launched in October 2019, becoming the sole developer for Fiber infrastructure in Bahrain. The company’s launch was key to the implementation of the 4th National Telecommunication Plan (NTP4 2016), which prioritised country-wide access to affordable, reliable and secure ultra-fast Fiber broadband services. This marked a new era for telecommunications in in Bahrain, preparing the country for a digital future with first class infrastructure and enhancing its position as a regional hub for information technologies.
BNET provides wholesale products and services to licensed operators of telecommunication services in Bahrain, ensuring equal and fair access to all in order to encourage healthy market competition and facilitate consumer welfare.
