Manama, Bahrain: The event took place on Thursday February 10th at the Royal Golf Club, where a number of activities took place amidst an atmosphere of fun and friendly competition. The event came in line with the company’s efforts to promote a culture of physical activity and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and as part of country-wide participation in Bahrain Sports Day, organised by Bahrain Olympic Committee during the second week of February every year.

Commenting on the occasion, Director of Talent Management and Development at BNET, Amal Saleh AlMannai, praised the initiative which continues to witness great interest and participation from both the public and private sectors in Bahrain. She also praised on the efforts and vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), which confirm the support extended by our wise Leadership to the youth and sports sector in the Kingdom.

"Encouraging physical fitness and making it a way of life for all age groups is of utmost importance, given the great health and mental benefits it provides." She added.

About BNET

BNET B.S.C.© is the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national broadband network responsible for the design, construction and operation of Fiber infrastructure. BNET’s operations are governed by the Kingdom’s telecommunication policy and directions through the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

Formerly a part of Bahrain’s Telecommunication Company (Batelco), BNET separated from Batelco and was launched in October 2019, becoming the sole developer for Fiber infrastructure in Bahrain. The company’s launch was key to the implementation of the 4th National Telecommunication Plan (NTP4 2016), which prioritised country-wide access to affordable, reliable and secure ultra-fast Fiber broadband services. This marked a new era for telecommunications in in Bahrain, preparing the country for a digital future with first class infrastructure and enhancing its position as a regional hub for information technologies.

BNET provides wholesale products and services to licensed operators of telecommunication services in Bahrain, ensuring equal and fair access to all in order to encourage healthy market competition and facilitate consumer welfare.

