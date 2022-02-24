Dubai: The Swiss Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will launch the `Blue Peace’ initiative at a high level function, announcing the start of a `Water Month’ and opening of an exhibition to bring water related issues and challenges to the fore.

In a statement, officials said the `Blue Peace’ Exhibition during February 26- March 31 2022 at the pavilion, spearheaded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), will showcase the Swiss commitment to water diplomacy and sustainable use of world’s water resources for peace, stability and development.

"Switzerland has a long history of promoting transboundary water cooperation and is committed to supporting countries in achieving sustainable access to clean water. Through Blue Peace, Switzerland plays an active role as a mediator and offers countries its support to manage their water resources more efficiently and to reduce tensions between multiple water users, both nationally and internationally," said Patrizia Danzi, SDC Director.

SDC, the arm of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland launched the `Blue Peace’ initiative in 2010, and ever since then it has become an internationally recognized movement with multiple development programs in various water-stressed regions.

The focus of the movement is cross-border water cooperation to promote peace, stability and sustainable development, bringing countries together to commit to resolve disputes peacefully and to use water as a basis for more economic and political collaboration.

Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion and Chairman of the Steering Committee at Expo 2020 Dubai said, "Water is a key issue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region where water scarcity is a real problem. Switzerland has a long experience in water management and is at the forefront of water diplomacy. It is an opportunity to present our know-how in this field here in Dubai, in particular through the "Blue Peace" initiative, which aims to prevent conflicts through equitable and efficient water management,”.

He added that the `Blue Peace’ initiative on the inspiring themes of water and peace throughout the last month of the Expo 2020 Dubai will leave a lasting impression and reaffirm Switzerland's commitment to the international community and the general public in these areas.

Under SDC, Switzerland is engaged in water diplomacy around the world for equitable water rights. There is nothing more essential to life on earth than water and often water insecurity often degenerates into conflict and serves as a trigger for migration, Swiss officials said, adding that there need to be a consensus on intelligent management of available water resources to reduce the risk of conflict.

The opening day of the `Blue Peace’ expo at the Swiss Pavilion will start with a high-level discussion on "Water - a catalyst for sustainable development and peace." The launch of the "Blue Peace Days" during the whole of the `Water Month’ will bring high-level experts and think tanks to discuss current water challenges and developments through a varied program of colloquia and workshops.

A roundtable on March 2 on the topic of `"Water Security for Peace and Development, ‘in preparation for the "World Water Forum" to be held in Dakar from March 21 to 26, 2022 and a March 24 an event on `Youth Engagement for Global Water Security, are some of the leading programmes during the `Water Month.’

The Blue Peace Exhibition space, located in the last part of the Swiss Pavilion, will have three parts - an explanatory graphic room with appealing visuals and a movie on Blue Peace projects, an interactive part where guests can dive into an animated movie experience on Blue Peace. It will also showcase innovative content creations around blue peace in the likes of posters, art objects, presentations etc.

The Blue Peace experience room will be the heart of the Blue Peace Exhibition where visitors can dive into the experience of Blue Peace by simulating all the challenges but more importantly the benefits that arise around transboundary water cooperation.

-Ends-

About the Swiss Pavilion:

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Swiss Pavilion offers a unique encounter with Switzerland. It highlights Switzerland as a country of scenic beauty and a leading hub of technology and innovation by presenting the excellence of Swiss universities, start-ups and companies as well as creating joint events with local partners.

The Swiss Pavilion relies on a public-private partnership model. It promotes Switzerland’s economic capacity and attractiveness to the UAE – the most important trading partner in the Middle East. It turns the spotlight on its high-quality products and services together with its partners Schindler, Rolex SA, Switzerland Tourism, Roche, Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé, and KGS Diamond Group Ltd and suppliers. Presence Switzerland oversees the Swiss Pavilion. It is the unit of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which is responsible for Switzerland’s image abroad and Switzerland’s official presence in international events, such as World Expos.

The selected project ‘Reflections’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by General contractor Expomobilia.

About Swissnex:

Swissnex is the global network connecting Switzerland and the world in education, research, and innovation. At the Swiss Pavilion, Swissnex presents content based on the Expo theme weeks, which are linked to the UN sustainable. Development goals. Swiss universities, start-ups and innovative companies will shed the light on their research and inventions through temporary exhibits and presentations for the public. In addition to this, panels, workshops, pitch contests and networking events will take place at the event space and the rooftop terrace.

Swissnex at the Swiss Pavilion also aims to connect our Swiss partners with equivalents from the UAE, The Middle East and other national pavilions. By inviting local and international researchers and students to events and workshops, the Swiss Pavilion is positioned as a hub for communication and creating new collaborative partnerships.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022