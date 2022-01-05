Explorers, travellers and wanderers invited to experience the world in one place

Expo visits exceed 8.9 million; India a top source market for international guests

DUBAI – Explorers, travellers and wanderers are all invited to come to Dubai for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Expo 2020 in the World Expo’s latest advertising campaign released in India and the UAE.

The ad brings together three creative superstars, with musical narration by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, concept and composition by acclaimed poet and writer Prasoon Joshi, who is also the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, and music direction by musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan.

The trio are collaborating for the first time ever to drive awareness of the largest event held in the Arab world, currently running in the UAE until 31 March 2022.

The Expo 2020 campaign spotlights the array of varied experiences Expo 2020 has to offer, from projections on the Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, to its architecturally-stunning buildings – including 192 Country Pavilions – to thrilling performances on site every day.

Expo 2020 opened its doors on 1 October 2021, and has seen a staggering 8,958,132 million visits in its first three months. India has continued to represent a top international visitation market for the event.

Singer and composer, Shankar Mahadevan, said: “When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests. While many around the world continue to face challenges, people want to be able to feel part of a community, experience new things, learn and have fun, and Expo 2020 is the perfect place to do just that.”

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup, India, said: “Expo 2020 has allowed the whole world to gather in one place, with nations from every corner of the planet bringing the best of what they have to offer. This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life. Working with Shri Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience, as he always brings new concepts to life and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to instantly resonate with the audience.”

Innovation, imagination, exploration and celebration are just some of the words being used to help describe Expo 2020 Dubai in the latest ad campaign. Whether you want to explore a Country Pavilion, catch a performance from a world-class artist, see cutting-edge architecture or the latest breakthrough technology, there is so much to discover.

Expo 2020 has hosted more than 17,000 events since opening, welcoming hundreds of entertainers, performers, talents and thought leaders, with an incredible depth of programming that caters to all ages and interests. Indian creative artists, such as world-renowned award-winning director Shekhar Kapur and Academy and Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, have been central to the programme.

Firdaus Orchestra, the pioneering all-women musical ensemble created for Expo 2020 and led by A.R. Rahman, continues to wow audiences through special themed performances, while Expo has hosted other popular Indian singers and entertainers such as Neha Kakkar, and Indian rapper and singer Badshah.

Expo 2020 will run until 31 March 2022, and invites visitors from all over the planet to join the making of a new world, as it looks to build bridges and bring together nations, communities and individuals to shape a better post-pandemic future for everyone.

