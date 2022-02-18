PHOTO
United Arab Emirates - Dubai: BHM Capital Financial Services, one of the leading financial markets companies in the UAE, announced a 125% increase in net profit in 2021 compared to 2020, which reached nearly AED 13 million compared to about AED 5.77 million last year, and the company's promising plans and ongoing efforts to diversify revenue sources contributed to this achievement at the end of last year, reflecting the company's continued best delivery. Financial services and advanced solutions for customers.
The company saw growth in its revenues from brokerage and consulting commissions to reach AED 41.15 million compared to AED 23.8 million in 2020, while other sources of income, including financing and margin trading revenues, contributed AED 24.2 million. Accordingly, the company allocated a total income during 2021 of AED 65.4 million compared to about AED 41 million last year with a growth rate of 60%. Developing the quality of financial services and products and ensuring their integration to provide the best services to customers, as well as enhancing the company's market share by attracting 1,500 new accounts over the past year compared to 1,060 new accounts in 2020 with a rise of 41.5%.
