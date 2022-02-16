DUBAI – Expo 2020 Dubai’s Food, Agriculture & Livelihoods Week, from 17-23 February, will unite change-makers, innovators and stakeholders from across the global food value chain to spotlight food systems that are more productive, more inclusive of poor and marginalised populations, environmentally sustainable and resilient, and deliver healthy and nutritious diets for all.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the vulnerability of global food systems, with resilient food systems lying at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for major transformations in food systems to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition by 2030.

With this in mind, the Theme Week – held in collaboration between Expo 2020, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and PepsiCo, the Official Beverage & Snack Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai – will feature numerous expert panel discussions, including the Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods Business Forum (21 February) and flagship event Good Food for All (20 February), both at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Spotlights on Africa | Climate-Resilient Solutions for Greater Food Security in the Sahel (22 February), raising awareness on the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s Sahel region in terms of climate action and food security efforts, will also showcase the Great Green Wall initiative, alongside other climate change and food security-focused projects led by youth, women, smallholders, herders and social entrepreneurs.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As an unassailable pillar of human dignity, food security has always been a priority for the UAE and its leadership, anchored in our Bedouin roots long before the nation was founded 50 years ago. Indeed, the way we cultivate food through our interconnected agriculture systems, against a backdrop of an ever-expanding global population, must also honour our shared duty to preserve and protect our planet seeking out an equitable system that rewards responsible and productive practices, while protecting lands and the communities that call them home.”

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Enhancing food security and addressing related challenges should be at the front and centre of the world’s agenda. Despite global hunger eradication efforts, 2020 saw between 720 and 811 million people facing hunger, highlighting the urgent need to transform our food systems into resilient and sustainable ones to feed the fast-growing global population. Expo 2020 Dubai’s Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods Week provides an ideal platform to spur the conversation, source solutions from stakeholders across the global food value chain, and help put the world back on track to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger by 2030.”

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, Africa, Middle East, South Asia at PepsiCo, said: “As a global food and beverage company that does business in more than 200 countries and territories and uses more than 25 crops sourced from 60 different countries, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to leverage our size and global scale to help build a more sustainable food system; one that preserves the planet and positively impacts the people and communities we work with and serve. We are proud to take positive steps, as part of our PepsiCo Positive (pep+) framework, towards tackling the global hunger crisis and helping to create a more sustainable future for all.”

Speakers across the Week’s extensive programme also include His Excellency Andres Valenciano, Minister of Foreign Trade, Costa Rica; Her Excellency Natasa Pilides, Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Cyprus; and the Hon Damien O’Connor, Minister of Agriculture, and Minister for Trade and Export Growth, New Zealand Government.

Alongside Eugene Willemsen, others set to feature include Cristina Bowerman, world-renowned chef at Michelin Star restaurant Glass Hostaria in Rome, TedX speaker and author; Nigel Hughes, Senior Vice President – Global Innovation and Research and Development, Kellogg Company; and Enock Chikava, Deputy Director, Agricultural Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Full details and timings for Food, Agriculture & Livelihoods Week, including ways to tune into events remotely via Virtual Expo, are available here.

Food, Agriculture & Livelihoods Week is the ninth of ten Theme Weeks held throughout the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, forming part of the Programme for People and Planet, as an exchange of inspiring new perspectives to address the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time.

