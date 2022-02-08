PHOTO
Betacube, the first Venture Building program in Tunisia for startups and entrepreneurs in FinTech and Mobility organizes its first Demo Day on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at Laico hotel at 6pm. This Demo Day will be an opportunity to discover its new startups supported for the last 12 months.
Betacube, funded by the European Union through the Innov'i project implemented by Expertise France, has surrounded itself with ecosystem leaders, founders, mentors, investors and corporate partners since the launch of its venture building program. This program has enabled startups in the ideation phase to accelerate their innovation cycle and access markets more quickly. With a 100% digital environment, this first class of startups benefited from a personalized support program in technologies, coaching and specific expertise, supervised by business experts from the Fintech and Mobility ecosystem on a national and international scale. These startups offer unique solutions using innovative technologies that will be launched for the first time in Tunisia.
In addition to discovering the startups supported by Betacube, the Demo Day is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to announce collaborations initiated with companies during the program. Betacube will reveal its first group of startups, half of which are founded or co-founded by women and/or members of the Tunisian diaspora based in France, Switzerland, Canada and the United States. Most of these entrepreneurs already have a remarkable professional experience in various international companies such as Fleector, Orange, BMW or Société Générale.
Register at the following link to attend the event for free : https://bit.ly/DemoDayBetacube
Follow the route to the conference venue on Google Maps : Laico Hôtel Tunis
Address : Place Des Droits De L'Homme, Avenue Mohamed V, 1001 Tunis,
Join the event on Facebook : https://fb.me/e/2R8mgVLaC
To know more about Betacube : www.betacube.io
About Betacube
Betacube is a venture building program specialized in Fintech and Mobility. We support entrepreneurs at the idea stage in the development of their MVPs, in the process of finding the right co-founders, in the validation of their markets and in the fund raising. We position ourselves as a co-founder involved in the day-to-day operations of startups. We bring our expertise both on the technical and business side. We partner with companies to strengthen their innovation practices by connecting them to the startup world, using different methodologies. We enable the best innovators to create world-class, scalable companies that solve business problems. We make co-founding with Betacube flexible, easy and remote friendly and therefore particularly suitable for the Tunisian diaspora and international talent, regardless of location
