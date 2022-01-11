A 31 per cent growth on previous record year in 2020

1 in 5 Bentayga sales were of the Hybrid model

A 29 per cent growth in Middle East region sees 915 cars delivered in 2021, against a total of 735 the previous year

Middle East : Bentley Motors today announced total sales of 14,659 in 2021, an increase of 31 per cent over the previous record year (11,206) in 2020. This significant achievement was driven by new model introductions, a fresh product portfolio and increasing demand for Bentley’s new hybridised models, introduced under Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.

The success of this new hybrid option ensured Bentayga remained Bentley’s number one model selling more in its fifth year of sales than ever before, establishing itself as the most successful luxury SUV in the world. Furthermore, a full year of Flying Spur sales around the world and the introduction of the Continental GT Speed, among 11 new derivatives launched, added to this success.

The Americas maintained its position as the biggest selling global market, selling more than ever before. China almost matched this performance for the first time in a decade. The Middle East region continued to grow, and saw a 29% increase from the previous year, with 915 cars delivered in 2021, against a total of 735 in 2020.



In addition to Bentayga’s 40 per cent share, Bentley’s definitive luxury grand tourer, the Continental GT, contriubuted 33 per cent to the total sales, split between 60 per cent coupe and 40 per cent convertible. With the highly anticipated market entry of the Hybrid imminent, the Flying Spur’s 27 per cent of total sales is expected to grow even further in 2022.

The increasing demand for the popular Flying Spur and Bentayga models supported the Middle East’s success, and in 2022, the Flying Spur Hybrid will be introduced to the region.

Commenting on the global sales results, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and delivered a breakthrough in our sales performance. This is our second record sales year in successive years and is a positive sign of our brand strength, operational excellence, strong global demand and affirmation of our strategic priorities.



“The reaction to the market introduction of the Bentayga Hybrid and anticipation for Flying Spur Hybrid demonstrate the path the luxury sector is heading, and we are positioned firmly at the forefront. These numbers are validation that we not only lead the sector in sales and market share, but also investment in electric technologies and commitment to being the first fully electrified and zero carbon luxury car company in the world.”

-Ends-

About Bentley:

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company’s three model lines, Continental, Flying Spur and Bentayga. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022