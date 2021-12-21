PHOTO
beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports and entertainment broadcaster, through its flagship sports channel, beIN SPORTS, will exclusively air the live TotalEnergies Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) Super Cup 2021 final to its viewers across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The final match will take place on December 22 and will air live with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS 1, with French commentary on beIN SPORTS 1 FRANCE at 20:00 (MECCA time), from the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, and will witness the playoff between Egypt’s Al Ahly and Morocco’s Al Raja.
The global broadcaster will kickoff the final match with a dedicated countdown show live from the stadium at 18:30 (MECCA time), presented by Asya Abdullah and beIN talents, Aymen Abdelnour and Badr Eddine Drissi. The countdown will be followed by a special four-hour live studio coverage including a pre-match analysis at 19:00 (MECCA time). The live coverage will be presented by Hichem Al Khalsi and will host football legends Ahmed El Mohamady and Yousef Chippo. The studio coverage will also include two dedicated reporters, Amine Sebti from Morocco and Ahmed Nouair from Egypt.
Al Ahly, the seven-time winner of the CAF Super Cup, achieved its latest win in 2020, while Al Raja has won the CAF Super Cup twice, with it latest win in 2019. This year, the defending champion will go head-to-head with Al Raja, who gained its spot in this final by winning the 2021-22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.
Broadening the appeal of the Super Cup, this final will be the fourth consecutive CAF Super Cup match to be held in Qatar. Recently, Qatar successfully hosted the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ and is currently preparing to welcome the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ next year.
To watch the TotalEnergies CAF Super League 2021 final and subscribe to beIN SPORTS, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/
