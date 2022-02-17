Dubai, UAE - Global fundraising events organisation, Battle Cancer, is excited to announce that it will be supported by The Dubai Sports Council and XDubai in bringing a brand-new fitness event to Dubai, the first of its kind in the UAE.

Battle Cancer Dubai will take place on Saturday 19 March 2022 from 8:30am at the NAS Sports Complex.

Battle Cancer Dubai is a functional fitness challenge for teams of four and encourages teams to raise as much as possible for their chosen cancer charity. The charities being supported via YallaGive include The Al Jalila Foundation and Emirates Red Crescent.

As well as taking on four fitness workouts, teams are scored on their fundraising in Battle Cancer’s Fundraising AMRAP (as much raised as possible). The more funds they raise, the higher they score.

Suitable for all abilities and ages from 13+, Battle Cancer workouts incorporate teamwork, high-intensity cardio, FUN-ctional fitness, and accessible weights.

Battle Cancer Founder & Director, Scott Britton, commented:

“To have the support of the Dubai Sports Council is fantastic and allows Battle Cancer Dubai to reach people from across the UAE with a goal to support local cancer charities and the local communities they serve. We are even more excited to be uniting with XDubai and NAS to deliver an epic fitness experience for the teams taking part in Battle Cancer Dubai. We share in XDubai’s ethos that being active is a life choice and that pushing yourself is the challenge. Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way and we’re inviting teams to challenge themselves for a brilliant cause.”

“We are delighted to be involved in Battle Cancer Dubai’s first event in the Middle East. In line with our values and spirit, XDubai strives to provide endless opportunities and experiences to both residents and visitors to defy their own limits. XDubai has time and time again shown the world what is possible when you push the limits of the human imagination which is directly in tune with the global vision and voice that Battle Cancer has.” said Mohammed Javad, Vice President of Leisure & Entertainment at Shamal Group, the owning company of XDubai.

XDubai’s sister companies, Skydive Dubai and Deep Dive Dubai have also donated four epic prizes that will be randomly awarded to two athletes that take part in Battle Cancer Dubai.

Battle Cancer aims to help those affected by cancer by offering inspiration in dark moments and supporting them in recovery by connecting a supportive community united with fun and fitness. Raising awareness and funds for cancer charities through fitness events, Battle Cancer also promotes health and wellbeing as a preventative to serious illness.

Those wishing to purchase a team ticket to sign up, should do so quickly at https://www.battlecancer.com/dubai as team spaces are limited. Teams can comprise all women, all men or mixed gender teams. Workouts are inclusive and although challenging, can be completed by all abilities, and all ages, 13 years of age and up. Once registered, teams will then be able to start a fundraising page on YallaGive, select their chosen charity from local charity partners and then start fundraising. Spectators can attend free of charge, and everyone can enjoy the fun, carnival-like atmosphere at NAS with activations and activities from partners.

Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than 11.9 million dirhams (£2.4 million) for more than 50 cancer charities across the world.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022