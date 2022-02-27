Doha, Qatar: Banana Island Resort Doha, the leading destination for luxury in Qatar, added another distinction its records by winning in the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2022 “Best for Families” category in Asia, Africa, Middle East & Oceania. This recognition is a testimony of the distinguished achievement by the resort, despite the negative effects caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) that affected the global hospitality sector.

By bagging this new honor, Banana Island Resort Doha has once again proved its ability to withstand all impediments by setting global standards in the local hospitality sector, thanks to its sound management and skilled team.

Condé Nast Johansens is known globally as the main authoritative reference for independent travelers with more than 39 years of experience in evaluating and recommending tourist facilities around the world, through its team consisting of leading travel and tourism experts who inspect and evaluate all hotels and resorts on a regular and annual basis.

On this occasion, the management of Banana Island Resort Doha expressed its gratitude and happiness upon receiving one of the most prestigious international awards in the hospitality industry in spite of the pandemic. The proactive measures taken by the resort reflects its vision to provide exceptional services to its guests in the most prominent tourist destination in Qatar.

According to Mohammed Wazir, General Manager, “Behind the resort’s every achievement is the hard work and resilience of each of our beloved team members. Everyone is keen at all times in providing the utmost level of services to families who visit our island paradise, so they can enjoy their stay with peace of mind in a safe and relaxing environment.”

Banana Island Resort Doha offers 141 rooms, suites and villas, all teeming with impressive Arabian style in every detail. From private dining terraces to the over water villas, guests are sure to find relaxation in breathtaking surroundings, which combine soothing sea views with modern amenities for a blissful stay.

-Ends-

