Bahrain Bourse (BHB) and Bahrain Clear have successfully participated in the virtual HSBC Markets & Securities Services (MSS) Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) Forum as part of their roadshow outreach, which took place from the 7th-10th February, 2022. The participation comes in line with Bahrain Bourse’s efforts to expand outreach and engagement with international investors.
The forum welcomed global custodians, investors, and representatives from a number of international financial institutions. Throughout the forum, delegates from Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear held one-to-one discussions with investors from leading international financial institutions and fund managers to showcase key regulatory and market developments within the capital market in the pipeline as well as opportunities offered by listed companies.
On this occasion, Marwa AlMaskati, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Bahrain Bourse, commented: “Over the last few years, we were privileged to work closely with HSBC Bahrain on reaffirming Bahrain's Capital Market resilience, to international financial institutions and fund managers, supported by the highly sophisticated and robust financial regulatory regime and the leadership's capability in steadily navigating the unprecedented situation, which has affected economies globally.”
“This roadshow constantly lays the ground to new foreign investors seeking an open trading environment, with transparent, fair, and comprehensive financial solutions, providing insights on Bahrain Bourse's commitment to harness and develop sustainability capabilities and ESG practices across the marketplace participants,” AlMaskati added.
Malti Javeri, Head of Securities Services at HSBC, Bahrain, commented, “The MSS MENAT Forum was a resounding achievement and we are thankful for Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear’s participation and contribution to the event’s overall success. The Middle East has an ambitious economic transformation agenda, and improving its capital markets is a critical aspect of the efforts being undertaken to connect the region with the growing base of global institutional investors, making Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear's involvement more valuable."
The HSBC MSS MENAT Forum also highlighted key topics relating to the regions’ financial services, including green evolution and sustainability, macroeconomics, product innovation, shifting dynamics for 2022, as well as the emergence of a tokenized economy.
About HSBC in the MENAT region
HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$68.9bn as at 31 December 2020.
About Bahrain Bourse
Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established in 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.
