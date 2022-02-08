As an official partner of the Sweden Pavilion in the Sustainability District at the Expo, Axis has been driving the conversation about leading technologies that are helping us shape a smarter, safer, and more sustainable tomorrow.

The fifth conference, titled ‘Share in the discovery of 5G’, will take place on 22 February 2022 and bring together a panel of experts to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities of 5G adoption for enterprises.

The conference will be opened by Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa at Axis. Insightful discussions on topics ranging from smart buildings, smart cities, urban mobility, manufacturing and the impact of 5G on personal and professional lives will formulate the flow of the event. These include a focus on 5G-enabled smart buildings with enhanced safety and security presented by Marie Helene Mansard, Director of Business Development - Axis Communications APAC and 5G’s unique factors beyond unprecedented bandwidth speeds, presented by Vishnu Bhan, Senior Director at Singtel.

Axis will also be sharing its success stories of use cases for 5G, such as Ericsson and Singtel’s multi-edge computing network, SoftBank’s self-driving bus, and General Motors’ car servicing monitoring system.

As the fifth and latest generation of wireless technologies, 5G is capable of handling more connected devices with lower latency, has more robust security, and offers improved network capabilities. For example, 5G network slicing can prioritise specific users, services, or devices when a network is congested.

“By 2025, 5G networks are likely to cover one-third of the world's population. While 3G and 4G LTE have primarily served the private subscriber, 5G will enable enterprises and governments to connect IoT devices at greater scale and improve decision-making with real-time data aggregation and analysis,” explained van der Watt.

“By collaborating with ICT companies and having a dialogue with our partners and customers, we’re exploring many different areas to see how 5G can complement our network video solutions. Our open architecture approach to technology development is helping with this journey, enabling easier integration into new and existing systems as 5G adoption rises,” concluded van der Watt.

Axis is hosting six transformative technology conferences at Expo 2020 from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. These discussions are also available online for on-demand viewing. To register and share in the discovery of a 5G-enabled future on 22 February 2022, click here. And to learn more about Axis’s participation in the Expo 2020, click here.

-Ends-

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis has more than 38​00 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website: www.axis.com

Join Axis Communications at the World Expo 2020

As the industry leader in network solutions that enable a smarter and safer world, Axis is proud to be part of the World Expo 2020 in Dubai from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. To honour its Swedish heritage and ongoing commitment to sustainability, Axis will be representing Sweden as an official partner of the Sweden Pavilion at the World Expo’s Sustainability District. As governments and citizens across the world shift their focus to sustainability and safety, Axis will be showcasing its intelligent security solutions for smart cities.

By merging technology and data, Axis’s solutions for the future empower city authorities to better understand and manage key areas of urban life, including the environment, mobility, and public safety, ultimately creating better cities to live in. Axis will also be hosting high-impact events during the expo, touching on topics such as dependable technology for a changing world and the power of partnership. Interact with the Axis team, explore innovation, and create opportunities at the World Expo 2020: https://www.expo2020.axis.com/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022