Axis Communications hosted its third high-impact technology conference at Dubai’s Expo 2020 titled ‘Share in the discovery of a sustainable future’. The event brought together industry experts to discuss the importance of sustainable business practices for the environment and society, and the role of technology in realising a sustainable future.

Axis Communications is a global leader in the field of security and surveillance, and as an official partner of the Sweden Pavilion at the Expo, the company is hosting six transformative technology conferences from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 in the event’s Sustainability District.

“Securing a sustainable future for our planet is the most pressing challenge we face as the human race”,said Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director, Axis Communications MEA. “From the valuable insights from our speakers, one thing is abundantly clear: with the power of human endeavour and innovative technology, we can achieve our sustainability goals. Our pledge to the UN Global Compact is a testament to this belief, and we hope this sets a standard across our industry. Sustainability is no longer just an environmental or financial risk, it’s our also our biggest opportunity.”

In the spirit of a ‘greener future’, the opening was followed by a ghaf seed planting in the auditorium, where Axis and attendees planted ghaf seeds – the national tree of the UAE. Those attending the conference online could also contribute by making plant pledges on the web platform.

After the planting ceremony, Atul Rajput, the company's Director of Channel Partners & End Customers, took the spotlight to lead the conversation around the sustainability dilemma. Atul explored how cities have a massive impact on our environment, saying that, “68% of the world’s population is expected to be living in a city by 2050, and these cities produce more than 60% of greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, almost 8 out of 10 cities have fully incorporated the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals framework into their city plans.”

Atul continued by addressing the importance of public safety, urban mobility, and environmental monitoring in the future of smart cities. Alicia Dauth, Senior Environmental Consultant at AESG, then highlighted the innovations in technology that are providing us with sustainable solutions. The event continued with an in-depth discussion about how the harmonisation of IoT, big data, and cloud computing are enabling this technological transformation.

Next on the agenda were Pontus Nilsson, HR Manager for Axis MEA and Middle Europe, and Misha Rattan, HR Generalist for Axis MEA. They expanded on the advantages and challenges of diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace, explaining how they are an essential part of Axis’s strategy and future growth plans. To end off the presentations, Misha touched on the company’s long-term corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

