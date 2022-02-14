Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain based Hilal Computers has been commended for their contribution in helping to set up part of the IT infrastructure in the AXA Gulf Building.

AXA Gulf, recently acquired by GIG (Gulf Insurance Group), is one of the largest insurance providers in the MENA region. Present for over 70 years in the Gulf, AXA offers a wide range of insurance products and services for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

“Hilal Computers managed to deliver a high-quality standard within the agreed schedule, for the new floor IT infrastructure in our building, upholding their strong reputation held in Bahrain“ said Javier Casedas, Chief Information Officer at AXA Gulf.

Hilal Computers completed the 2nd floor total fit-out for the IT infrastructure. “We are proud to be one of AXA Gulf’s preferred contractors for their IT requirements, networking, connectivity and Wi-Fi”, said Roshan George, Commercial Director for Hilal Computers.

“Each of the certificates of Appreciation that Hilal Computers receives are valued and treasured. This particular honour from AXA Gulf is sweeter as our team managed to maintain our high standards despite the added challenges of the pandemic“, added George.

About AXA Gulf

AXA Gulf is part of the Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), one of the largest insurance providers in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Emirates. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 2.66 billion as of 30 June 2021.

AXA Gulf has been present in the region for over 70 years, offering a wide range of insurance products and services for corporates, SMEs and individual customers throughout UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. It has a workforce of over 800 employees across 15 branches and retail shops region-wide and over 1 million customers.

For more information, visit www.axa.ae and follow us on:

https://twitter.com/axagulf

https://www.linkedin.com/company/axa-gulf/

https://www.facebook.com/AXAGulf/?ref=br_rs

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022